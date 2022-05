OAKLEY (CBS SF) -- Police served a search warrant at the home of the ex-boyfriend of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe, last seen nearly four months ago.The home on Benttree Way in Antioch is where the 24-year-old Gabe was reportedly last seen on January 26. Her car was found days later in Oakley on Trenton St. and Carrington Dr. in a cul-de-sac off Oakley Road. The car was unlocked with the keys inside.Oakley police said detectives are looking into whether the home is where she met with foul play. There was no word from police whether anyone was home at...

OAKLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO