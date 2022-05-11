ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Carter Co. Compassion looking to expand services

By John Price, Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8ks3_0fa6g87Q00

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A community program that formed during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic announced intentions to expand.

The Carter Compassion Center , established in 2020 to act as a liaison between those in need and the resources to help them, revealed that the nonprofit wishes to renovate the former Elizabethton Carter County Chamber of Commerce building located on Highway 19-E to use as a one-stop facility for support and resources.

Kingsport eyes first property tax hike since 2013

News Channel 11 spoke with Carter County Compassion President Brandon Young, who said the space would allow the organization to provide all its services and resources at a single location.

“We have a lot of poverty-stricken families in our region and especially in our county, and so coming to one location would make that much more simple, and then we would make those calls and then map out that plan to assist these families,” Young said. “I think that’s priceless, and if there’s ever a time we need that, it’s now.”

Services would include a mentor program that would allow Carter County Compassion to help individuals reach financial freedom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Jonesborough holds town-wide yardsale

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Jonesborough was filled with vendors and shoppers for the Town’s yard sale on Saturday. Vendors were set up along Main and Boone streets selling a variety of goods. This was the first time the event has been held since 2017. The event is one of the largest stops on the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Bonnie Kate grant would fund over half of renovations if awarded

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton city leaders said they support efforts to renovate the historic Bonnie Kate Theater in hopes that it would improve their chances of receiving a half-million-dollar grant for improvements. The City of Elizabethton applied for a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). If approved, the city would be required […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Rural and agricultural store has formal grand opening in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A rural and agricultural store is having its formal grand opening in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday. ASM Ag Services, LLC has purchased two stores - one in Bristol and one in Marion. These stores were formally Southern States locations, but as of earlier this year, both are operating under the ASM Ag Services name.
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
County
Carter County, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
Carter County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
WJHL

Ballad Health unveils mural honoring hospital workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health artistically celebrated National Nurses and Healthcare weeks Thursday by unveiling a mural dedicated to hospital workers. The mural at the Johnson City Medical Center also honors 110 years of the hospital itself and was designed by local artist Bill Bledsoe. Some of the features of the mural include […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

$25 million grant launches program for those in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A $25 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will help the STRONG Accountable Care Community (AC) launch a new program focused on providing resources to Northeast Tennessee families. The STRONG Families Northeast Tennessee program will aim to help 1,000 low-income families reach financial independence over […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Young
WJHL

Smyth County experiencing widespread phone outages

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Smyth County community members may be without cell phone and landline service for the entirety of Friday due to an outage. According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, the outage is believed to have been caused by a severed fiber line, and crews continue to work to find where the […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

International organization awards Kingsport student journalists

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several student journalists at John Sevier Middle School snagged international recognization from the Youth Journalism International (YJI) organization. Nine students landed an award, honorable mention or a spot as a finalist, according to a release from Kingsport City Schools. The merits stemmed from YJI’s 13th annual international media contest, which sees […]
KINGSPORT, TN
dicksonpost.com

Tennessee promotes awareness of 'Silver Alert' law

Caring for a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia is often a 24/7 job. No matter how vigilant the caregiver, a person with Alzheimer’s can wander and become lost. It happens to 60% of those living with dementia. Alzheimer’s Tennessee volunteer advocates recently...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Carter Co#News Channel 11
WJHL

New nursery to bring personal touch to local gardening

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tucked away in the hills on the outskirts of Kingsport lies six acres now bursting with color. That color comes from flowers and buds on all kinds of vegetables, trees, shrubs, and more. Sibley Farms is the newest member of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and the childhood dream come true […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Delays in processing disability applications impose “significant hardships” in Tennessee

A longstanding backlog in the processing of disability benefits applications from people who are too sick to work has surpassed 1.1 million people nationally — a 27% increase from pre-pandemic levels two years ago and a level not seen in more than a decade. In Tennessee, the number of people waiting to see if their […] The post Delays in processing disability applications impose “significant hardships” in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Skid steer falls on man in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — MedFlight airlifted one person to an area hospital Friday following a skid steer accident in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Hidden Valley Road. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a skid steer had fallen on […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WJHL

Vendors prepare for Open Air Market set to open in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Open Air Market is coming to Downtown Elizabethton, bringing back what many loved about Evenings on Elk. Thursday afternoon is the big launch of what will be months of busy Thursdays downtown. Chasity Thompson with Project Move is rallying the troops in Downtown Elizabethton. Her troops: food trucks, local businesses, […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Aquatic Center water park reopens for the season

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s official, the Kingsport Aquatic Center is reopening for the season. Saturday was the first day the park was open for the summer but it will remain open on weekends only until Memorial Day Weekend. Beginning on May 30 the waterpark will be open seven days a week. Staff at the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Tennessee offering discounted Kayaking courses at State parks

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – 12 State parks in Tennessee are joining the local chapter of the American Canoe Association to offer low-cost kayaking. The partnership is part of National Safe Boating Week and will be taking place from May 21 through the 27. Kayaking classes will be offered at a discounted rate, only $15 per person, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy