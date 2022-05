LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Tomorrow marks the second Saturday in May, and that date has traditionally been designated as Letter Carriers Food Drive day. All you need to do is place your non-perishable donation in a bag by your mailbox. Your letter carrier will do the rest. Your donation will be picked up and delivered to Food Life Services. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 05/13/2022-3PM)

