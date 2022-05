Northwestern State out of Louisiana already has two players that were named to All-Missouri Valley Conference teams, and the Demons added a third. Missouri State transfer Isaac Haney signed with the Demons after being voted to the MVC All-Freshman team this past season. Haney played 16 minutes per game in his 32 appearances, averaging 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 33 percent from 3-point range. The West Plains, Mo., product was a Class 6A all-stater at Kickapoo High, who averaged nearly 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game as a senior. Haney helped Kickapoo to the 6A state title, to cap a career in which he scored 3,141 points (fourth-most in Missouri history). At Class 1 Dora, he averaged 31 points per game as he led his team to a 32-2 overall record and a state title as a junior. Haney was a two-time Class 1 Player of the Year.

