My boobs are so big that a photographer edited them out of a family shoot – I was stunned when I saw the pics

By Lauren Windle
 4 days ago

A WOMAN shared that her boobs were so big a family photographer removed them entirely from a group portrait, leaving her looking nothing like herself.

In the hilarious story, she showed both the edited and original snaps which were dramatically different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wkts_0fa6f5R200
The photographer massively reduced the size of her chest in the photos Credit: @veslybea/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ekm1N_0fa6f5R200
In this unedited photo, you can clearly see that her boobs are much larger Credit: @veslybea/Tiktok

The woman shared the anecdote on in a video on TikTok.

In the short clip she said: "I will never forget when my family and I went to go get some photos taken and the photographer took my t***ies away!"

She laughed as she recalled the dramatic change in her chest.

She continued: "Let me show you the photos.

"So when I saw this picture I'm like 'Wow I'm looking real good... wait a minute!'"

The influencer began cracking up all over again as she gestured to her digitally flattened chest.

She said: "I'm missing something! Son! I was like: 'But why?'

"I did tell him if I'm looking extra chunky to like reduce me a little bit, but that's not what I meant!

"This is from the same shoot!"

She then showed the unedited version of the picture where her breasts were far larger.

Fellow TikTokers were quick to jump in with their thoughts on the photoshop fail.

One person said: "Why did he take out only yours though?!?? Lol."

Another said: "He thought you meant a reduction!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ofudc_0fa6f5R200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYKty_0fa6f5R200

While a third said: "He turned you into a gymnast lol."

And another said: "Sis I would have taken him to small claims."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZCkh_0fa6f5R200
The TikToker showed another unedited snap from the same shoot Credit: @veslybea/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUBu5_0fa6f5R200
She couldn't believe the change the photographer had made to her family snaps Credit: @veslybea/Tiktok

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
#Boobs#The Photographer#Tiktokers
