Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. was recently elected to the Ohio Land Bank Association Board of Directors. Rankey will serve a two-year term on the board. “It is an honor to serve on the board of the Ohio Land Bank Association,” Rankey said. “The county land banks around Ohio provide a critical service. They help maintain property values and promote reutilization of the land. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to not only help improve Delaware County’s land bank, but all of the county land banks in Ohio.”

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO