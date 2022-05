Who needs sleep? Not Marcus Smart, apparently originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Who needs sleep? Tell Marcus Smart what that's for. The Boston Celtics point guard had one of his best all-around performances of the postseason in a Game 6 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, scoring 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting -- 5 of 9 from 3-point range -- with a team-high seven assists in 40 minutes.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO