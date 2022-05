JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The County Commission is pleased to announce the launch of Project WIN (Water Internet Needs). It’s an initiative aimed at collecting and maintaining data on Water and Internet needs throughout Campbell County. Through Project WIN, the County Commission will be able to collect and maintain information that is vital when applying for grants and communicating needs to water and internet providers.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO