On the Scene: Tony Award nominations came out earlier this week. We speak with some of the nominees.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
The Tony Award nominations came out earlier this week, and News 12's John Bathke has been speaking with some of the nominees for theater’s highest honor.

Kara Young earned her Tony Award nomination for playing Letitia, a formerly incarcerated single mother working in a truck stop trying to get her life back on track. She says it's a profound moment for her, but also for what her character represents.

"I know I have to celebrate but I also feel that every time I step into a role that's honoring a Black woman, that is honoring people that are unseen or unheard, it is a celebration for them to be honored," says Young.

The Tony nominations proved to be a full circle moment for Jennifer Simard, up for best featured actress in a musical for "Company."

Simard says her goal was honoring the original, while giving the role a contemporary feel.

The Tony Awards will be presented June 12 at Radio City Music Hall.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

