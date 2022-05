NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man in South Nashville is shot by suspected car burglars. The homeowner on Shoemaker Court went to his front porch overnight Saturday to confront two young men allegedly burglarizing cars on before being shot without provocation, according to Metro Nashville police. They found the 55-year-old victim laying in his doorway at 4:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck/shoulder area.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO