Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Wythe County cleared

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:27 p.m. on May 11, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway, just north of Sunset Hill Lane. Corinne Geller with VSP says a Toyota Echo and a Chevrolet Silverado collided on Little Calf Pasture Highway resulting in the death of the adult male driver of the Toyota.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Danville authorities took to social media on Friday in hopes of identifying a pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County. According to the Danville Police Department, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, Virginia State Police received a call about a hit-and-run crash in the area […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A man has been arrested after authorities said he led them on a police chase on I-81 in Botetourt County on Thursday afternoon. Officers received a call for reckless driving and found the suspect vehicle going south at mile marker 170, according to Virginia State Police.
RILEYVILLE — Virginia State Police Trooper E. Smith is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Page County. The accident occurred on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. along US Highway 340, a tenth of a mile north of Route 658 (Almond Drive). A 2005 Ford F-150 was attempting...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after crashing through an overpass railing in New Bern, North Carolina The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on Highway 17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge and the truck fell more than 75 feet before […]
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman from West Virginia is facing multiple charges after she reportedly led Virginia State Police on a high-speed chase along I-64 and then crashed in Alleghany County on Monday. Virginia State Police say they got a call from Enterprise Rent-A-car in Jackson County,...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver faces several charges after a police chase along I-81 in Virginia Thursday. Roberto Jasser Villarreal Rios, 39, of Elizabeth, NJ is charged with:. Throwing a Missile from a Vehicle (6 counts) Felony Elude. Reckless Driving. Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts)
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Around 15 minutes into the response, an explosion within the home from the multiple oxygen tanks stored inside was heard. Both Hurt firefighters were taken to a hospital as a result of the explosion, but only one was found to be injured. The firefighter is being treated for moderate burns, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.
UPDATE (1:42 p.m. on Friday, May 13): All lanes of the roadway are now back open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Six people have been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. The crash happened at approximately 9:08 a.m. this morning, Friday, May […]
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Suffolk can expect some minor delays after a two-vehicle crash on Route 58, near the Pitchkettle Road exit. Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Route 58. A vehicle and tractor-trailer crashed, causing the truck to jack-knife, Suffolk police said. The crash closed both lanes of traffic, however, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are asking for your help in finding a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run back in April that left a motorcyclist injured. Authorities said the hit-and-run happened on Forest Road on April 12, which involved a black 2010-2017 Toyota Corolla and a motorcycle.
ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, downtown Roanoke was filled with the usual sounds of the city. Cars and pedestrians out and about. But just one day earlier, a man was hit by a car at the intersection of Campbell Avenue SW and 1st Street SW around 6 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Smyth County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is reporting emergency 911 service is currently experiencing outages due to a fiber optic cut. While service providers work to restore service, residents who need assistance can call 276.646.3131 or 276.781.3059. (IMAGE: Pixabay)
TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a 19-year-old Thursday night, charging the teen with reckless driving, among other charges. A release from the sheriff’s office states that when deputies responded to the crash in the 600 block of Telford-New Victory Road, they found the driver, identified as Sarah Chamberlain, uninjured. […]
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building on Timberlake Road Wednesday evening. Authorities say the incident happened approximately after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. A man who was inside the building at the time spoke to WFXR News, saying he...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A number of John Deere vehicles were reported stolen from James River Equipment in Boones Mill. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to the business, where a John Deere X390 riding lawnmower, a John Deere Gator HPX613, a John Deere 620i Gator and a John Deere 855D Gator were missing.
