Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Wythe County cleared

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Around 15 minutes into the response, an explosion within the home from the multiple oxygen tanks stored inside was heard. Both Hurt firefighters were taken to a hospital as a result of the explosion, but only one was found to be injured. The firefighter is being treated for moderate burns, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO