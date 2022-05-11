ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wythe County, VA

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Wythe County cleared

By Jazmine Otey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A...

Fatal crash investigation in Craigsville

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:27 p.m. on May 11, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway, just north of Sunset Hill Lane. Corinne Geller with VSP says a Toyota Echo and a Chevrolet Silverado collided on Little Calf Pasture Highway resulting in the death of the adult male driver of the Toyota.
CRAIGSVILLE, VA
Police searching for truck from Pittsylvania Co. hit-and-run

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Danville authorities took to social media on Friday in hopes of identifying a pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County. According to the Danville Police Department, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, Virginia State Police received a call about a hit-and-run crash in the area […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Rileyville man dies in two-vehicle crash

RILEYVILLE — Virginia State Police Trooper E. Smith is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Page County. The accident occurred on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. along US Highway 340, a tenth of a mile north of Route 658 (Almond Drive). A 2005 Ford F-150 was attempting...
RILEYVILLE, VA
Alleged police impersonator arrested after chase along I-81

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver faces several charges after a police chase along I-81 in Virginia Thursday. Roberto Jasser Villarreal Rios, 39, of Elizabeth, NJ is charged with:. Throwing a Missile from a Vehicle (6 counts) Felony Elude. Reckless Driving. Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts)
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Two firefighters taken to hospital after Pittsylvania Co. fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Around 15 minutes into the response, an explosion within the home from the multiple oxygen tanks stored inside was heard. Both Hurt firefighters were taken to a hospital as a result of the explosion, but only one was found to be injured. The firefighter is being treated for moderate burns, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
UPDATE: Interstate back open after crash that sent 6 to hospital

UPDATE (1:42 p.m. on Friday, May 13): All lanes of the roadway are now back open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Six people have been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. The crash happened at approximately 9:08 a.m. this morning, Friday, May […]
CHARLESTON, WV
2 vehicle crash closes part of US 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Suffolk can expect some minor delays after a two-vehicle crash on Route 58, near the Pitchkettle Road exit. Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Route 58. A vehicle and tractor-trailer crashed, causing the truck to jack-knife, Suffolk police said. The crash closed both lanes of traffic, however, […]
SUFFOLK, VA
Fiber optic cut results in Smyth County 911 outages

The Smyth County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is reporting emergency 911 service is currently experiencing outages due to a fiber optic cut. While service providers work to restore service, residents who need assistance can call 276.646.3131 or 276.781.3059. (IMAGE: Pixabay)
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Teen crashes into utility pole in Telford, arrested for reckless driving

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a 19-year-old Thursday night, charging the teen with reckless driving, among other charges. A release from the sheriff’s office states that when deputies responded to the crash in the 600 block of Telford-New Victory Road, they found the driver, identified as Sarah Chamberlain, uninjured. […]
TELFORD, TN
Car crashes into Lynchburg business set to open next week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building on Timberlake Road Wednesday evening. Authorities say the incident happened approximately after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. A man who was inside the building at the time spoke to WFXR News, saying he...
LYNCHBURG, VA
John Deere vehicles stolen from Franklin Co. business

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A number of John Deere vehicles were reported stolen from James River Equipment in Boones Mill. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday to the business, where a John Deere X390 riding lawnmower, a John Deere Gator HPX613, a John Deere 620i Gator and a John Deere 855D Gator were missing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

