Over the course of the last few years, Manny Pacquiao has been devoting his time to politics in his native Philippines. The boxer was a senate member, and just last year, he decided to run against Ferdinand Marcos Jr for the Philippines presidency. At the time, Pacquiao said that he wanted to fight against corruption, and he also wanted to help the poor people of the country.

