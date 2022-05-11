ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More clouds today into Thursday

By The Weather Authority
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure off the Mid Atlantic coast will move westward over the next few days. Clouds will increase from east to west, with more clouds east of I-95. Northeasterly breezes will continue the threat for coastal flooding into this afternoon. Highs will range from around 60 near the coast to some mid/upper 70s well west of I-95.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Thursday, with better chances for rain and storms Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday as highs warm back into the 80s.

A cold front will bring a better chance of scattered storms on Monday. Highs will stay in the 80s early next week.

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android .

