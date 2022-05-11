ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Big Shotz Golf opens in Potsdam

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf fans and firearm enthusiasts alike have a...

Pickleball Tournament in Potsdam

The North Country Pickleball’s Spring Classic Pickleball Tournament is being held Saturday, May 14, at Pine St. Arena, Potsdam. Here, from left, are Fernando Perez, Nancy Foisy and Day Hayes. For earlier story, click here. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
Bartley Phineas Griffin Nelson, 8, Lisbon

LISBON -- Bartley Phineas Griffin Nelson - July 15, 2014 - May 12, 2022. Bartley Phineas Griffin Nelson of Lisbon, NY passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving parents, Darlene and William (Bill) Nelson. Bartley was 8 years old. Bartley was a dog that legends are made of.
LISBON, NY
New Stewart's Shop in Potsdam

Construction of a new Stewart’s Shop is underway behind the currently-open store at 26 Maple St., Potsdam. The new store will join a second new Stewart’s at the corner of Market and Grove Streets later this year. Above, a load of trusses makes its way to workers from Con Tech Building Systems, Gouverneur. The existing store will be demolished to make room for gas pumps and parking. NCNow Photo by Paul Mitchell.
POTSDAM, NY
Potsdam, NY
Potsdam, NY
Noted Finger Lakes distillery heavily damaged in fire

Naples, N.Y. — An early morning fire caused significant damage to the Hollerhorn Distilling Co., a noted craft beverage maker in Naples at the south end of Canandaigua Lake. Naples fire officials told Fingerlakes1.com that the fire destroyed the tasting room, bar and a dining area. A wall stopped the flames from reaching the distillery itself, where spirits are produced and stored.
NAPLES, NY
Massena Hospital Auxiliary raffle winner

The Massena Hospital Auxiliary recently held a Spaghetti Fundraising event that included a 50/50 raffle. Auxiliary member Barb Kennedy is shown presenting raffle winner Marshall Despaw with his half of the funds, which he in return gave a portion of them back to the Auxiliary. Submitted Photo.
MASSENA, NY
Liana Bonavita: ‘Change is good’

Change is good.  The growth I’ve enjoyed during my time at News10 ABC has led me to this point, and the next challenge will encourage even more.  I wouldn’t trade the time I’ve spent being a journalist, and I’ll move on with the best memories and most immense gratitude for everyone who trusted, mentored, and supported me over the years.
Fayetteville restaurant fails health inspection with critical violation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 24 to April 30, 2022. One restaurant in Fayetteville, Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion, failed their inspection with a critical violation. Critical Violation: improper cooling and refrigerated...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Student airlifted after cafeteria fight at Watertown High School

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A high school fight sent a teenager to the hospital in Syracuse last week. According to Watertown City Police Detective Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, this occurred at Watertown High School on Thursday, May 5. Lt. Donoghue confirmed that the incident was between two female students under the age of 18. Police were […]
WATERTOWN, NY
A look inside Utica's downtown hospital as construction continues

A new downtown Utica hospital is taking shape with more than half the project complete, according to health system leaders. “We started this project as a thought in 2014. Started the design process and earnest in 2018. So coming here today and seeing some of the rooms taking shape, doors going on, fixtures on the wall, it’s really kind of exciting because it’s taken so long. Before I know it, we’ll be cutting the ribbon and start treating patients here at the Wynn Hospital," said Bob Scholefield, an executive for Mohawk Valley Health System.
UTICA, NY
Huge Mansion For Sale In Orchard Park [PHOTOS]

If you were born and raised in Western New York, you likely know where many of the expensive homes are built in the region. The northtowns and southtowns are popular locations for homes above $700k in price. Towns and villages such as Amherst, Williamsville, Clarence, Orchard Park, Hamburg and East Aurora are usually the places that you think of when it comes to expensive and gorgeous homes.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Jumpin' Jacks closed for lunch until Friday

SCOTIA - If you were planning on stopping by Jumpin’ Jacks Drive-In for lunch, you're going to have to change those plans. The popular burger joint in Scotia announced that it will be closed for lunch through this Friday, due to staffing shortages. They will be open from 4...
SCOTIA, NY
‘Deeply Upsetting, Traumatic’ Events at Hudson Valley Schools

Hudson Valley school officials are worried about an alarming number of students who have been recently sent to the hospital from school. On Monday, the Goshen Central School District Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kurtis Kotes, confirmed two middle school students received medical attention after "substance use." Goshen Students Sent to...
GOSHEN, NY

