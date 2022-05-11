Big Shotz Golf opens in Potsdam

A new downtown Utica hospital is taking shape with more than half the project complete, according to health system leaders. “We started this project as a thought in 2014. Started the design process and earnest in 2018. So coming here today and seeing some of the rooms taking shape, doors going on, fixtures on the wall, it’s really kind of exciting because it’s taken so long. Before I know it, we’ll be cutting the ribbon and start treating patients here at the Wynn Hospital," said Bob Scholefield, an executive for Mohawk Valley Health System.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO