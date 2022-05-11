Indianola 7th Grade Girls Track and Field Team Wins State Championship

The Knoxville Girls Soccer Squad lost a tough 3-2 decision to Newton on Friday night. The match, proceeding the ribbon cutting ceremony by the Knoxville Chamber Ambassadors to celebrate the renovation of Randy Wilson Track was back and forth for most of the 80:00. Both teams were poised to play to the stalemate in the first 40:00, but Hanna Linsley found the net with just over 2:00 left to give Knoxville the lead at the halftime break. After several scoring chances went by the wayside for the Panthers, Newton scored two quick goals to take the lead, but Knoxville responded with a Charlye Willis tally, but Newton got the winner with just over 4:00 left. Knoxville is now 8-7 on the season and will host Centerville on Wednesday to start the class 1A regional. The Panther sports scene shifts from the soccer pitch to the Joel Tonda Tennis Courts on the other side of the high school campus today for the class 1A team regionals. The Panthers will host Newton while Clarke and Chairton will play in first round action. The two winners will battle for a chance to play in the regional final at Saydel on Tuesday against one of four teams in a quadrant that includes Atlantic, Harlan, Creston, and Keumper.

