Indianola, IA

Indianola 7th Grade Girls Track and Field Team Wins State Championship

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunners-up: Shot Put – Haley New. Shuttle Hurdle – Lilly Hoger, Kiley Stewart, Siere Becker, Madison Grover. 4x200m Relay – Sam Gripp, Kendal Sandy, Kodi Helm, Aubrey Griffin....

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Girls Golf Wins Regional Meet

Pleasantville’s girls’ golf squad won their regional meet at Central Decatur, which will send their whole team to regional final play. The Trojans finished with a team score of 418, 55 strokes ahead of the next closest scorer, Wayne. Kristen Roe’s dominant season carried into the postseason, winning her seventh straight meet, scoring a 91. Pleasantville will have three other golfers compete to qualify for state in their district meet. Leah Adreon shot a 104, good for third overall. Emily Roe placed fourth with a score of 107. Riley Thill rounded out the top four for Plasantville with a 116, good enough for sixth overall.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Girls Golf Places 8th, Soccer Loses to Des Moines Christian

PCM’s girls’ golf squad finished their season with an eighth-place finish in their regional at Williamsburg, while the soccer squad lost to Des Moines Christian. The Mustangs’ girls’ golf squad finished with a team score of 493, 35 strokes behind seventh-place Davis County. Eleigh Davis finished as PCM’s low golfer with a score of 109. Tori Peterson was second on the team with a score of 121. This meet concludes PCM’s season.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Girls Soccer Falls To Newton, Girls Tennis Opens Team Regional

The Knoxville Girls Soccer Squad lost a tough 3-2 decision to Newton on Friday night. The match, proceeding the ribbon cutting ceremony by the Knoxville Chamber Ambassadors to celebrate the renovation of Randy Wilson Track was back and forth for most of the 80:00. Both teams were poised to play to the stalemate in the first 40:00, but Hanna Linsley found the net with just over 2:00 left to give Knoxville the lead at the halftime break. After several scoring chances went by the wayside for the Panthers, Newton scored two quick goals to take the lead, but Knoxville responded with a Charlye Willis tally, but Newton got the winner with just over 4:00 left. Knoxville is now 8-7 on the season and will host Centerville on Wednesday to start the class 1A regional. The Panther sports scene shifts from the soccer pitch to the Joel Tonda Tennis Courts on the other side of the high school campus today for the class 1A team regionals. The Panthers will host Newton while Clarke and Chairton will play in first round action. The two winners will battle for a chance to play in the regional final at Saydel on Tuesday against one of four teams in a quadrant that includes Atlantic, Harlan, Creston, and Keumper.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa Sports
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars And Melcher-Dallas Take 6 Combined State Qualifications

Both Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas Track and Field Squads took home several tickets to the State Meet at Wayne on Thursday. Twin Cedars Runner Rylee Dunkin has qualified for the class 1A State Meet in three of four events she entered on Thursday. She began the night in the long jump leaping a personal record 16 feet four inches. She also took gold in the 800 and 1500 as well. The only other event she did not automatically qualify in was the 100 where she finished 5th. It was also a great day for the Melcher-Dallas Boys Track and Field Squad on Thursday night as three events qualified for the class 1A State Meet. Logan Godfrey won the long jump, Owen Suntken took 1st in the 110 high hurdles, and the shuttle hurdle relay team of Godfrey… Lucas Harrington, Anthony Schneider, and Suntken took 1st and punched their ticket as well. On the girls side, Gabby Overgaard took 2nd in the shot put and tossed a personal record 34 feet 8.5 inches. She will find out later this weekend if she qualifies as an at-large berth.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Soccer Defeats Perry

The Indianola girls soccer team trounced Perry to get back in the win column Friday night on the road, taking down the Bluejays 7-1. Five players scored the seven goals as Annaliese Miller scored in the first half to put the Indians up 1-0 going into the break, only to see the offense explode in the second half. Anna Brandt found the back of the net, followed by Isabelle Crookes, Remy Sivertsen, and Abby Jensen, with Brandt and Sivertsen both scoring again to get to the final tally. Indianola improves to 5-11 on the season, and next travels to Warren County rival Norwalk on Tuesday.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Boys Soccer Wins OT Thriller, Girls Golf Competes at Ames

The Indianola boys soccer team celebrated a win on senior night Thursday with a 3-2 2OT thriller win over Ottumwa, while the girls soccer team placed 7th in their meet at Ames. The Indians soccer squad fell behind 1-0 in the 21st minute, but quickly equalized with a Sage Chapman...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Golf 2nd at Sectionals; Track and Field State Qualifying Meet Today

Pella Christian Golf Advances to District Tournament. The Pella Christian boys golf team picked a great time to play their best round of the season, as they placed second in the class 2A sectional tournament at Gateway Recreation Golf Course in Monroe with a team score of 326. Eliot Menninga...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Boys Golf Places 6th, Track Will Compete at PCM For State-Qualifying Meet

Pleasantville’s boys’ golf squad placed sixth in their sectional meet at PCM, while the track and field squads will travel to PCM for their state-qualifying meet tonight. The Trojans’ boys’ golf squad finished with a team score of 355, just two strokes behind Chariton. Pleasantville’s low scorers were Jaxx Lovell and Jake Hiemstra, tying for the team lead with 84 each. Ryder Thill rounded out the top three with a score of 93. Following him up was Andrew Pender and Mason Scheve with a score of 95. This meet concludes Pleasantville’s boys’ golf season.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Poised to Send Several to State Track and Field

It could be another special day in the rich history of track and field at Pella High School as they intend to send several boys and girls competitors to state at tonight’s district meet in Bondurant. Pella’s boys have 12 individuals coming into the meet in the top two...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Eagles Spring Sports Update – 5-14-22

Pella Christian Boys Tennis Moves One Step Closer to State. Competing in their preliminary substate match with Oskaloosa, the Pella Christian boys tennis team grabbed a 5-2 victory and advanced to the substate final. Needing five match wins on the day, individual state qualifier Alejo Marcon got Pella Christian their...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella’s Blom Wins Second Straight Regional Championship

A Pella High School sophomore was the highlight for the Dutch at the Class 1A Regional Tennis Tournament Wednesday, claiming her second consecutive regional championship. The victory will place Emily Blom in a strong spot in the bracket for the 2022 State Singles Tournament in Iowa City May 27-28. “I’m...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Boys Golf Sends Van Veen to Districts, Track Has State-Qualifying Meet at Home

PCM’s boys’ golf squad will send one golfer to district play, while both track squads have their state-qualifying meet at home. The Mustangs’ boys’ golf squad finished third overall as a team with a score of 336, ten strokes behind second-place Pella Christian. PCM’s low golfer of the meet, Grant Van Veen, advances to district play while finishing with a score of 76. Van Veen’s score was good for tying for second overall with Connor Fisher of Albia. Van Veen will travel to Lincoln Valley Golf Course in West Marshall for district play Monday.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson Softball Athletes Make All-Conference

Two Simpson College softball athletes were honored by the American Rivers Conference for their performance on the field this spring, as Maddie Luderman and Kate Kriegel made the ARC First and Second Teams respectively. Luderman hit .375 on the season with 6 home runs, while also being a stalwart defensively...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Soccer Beats Central Iowa United, Pella Awaits Tonight

The Knoxville Boys Soccer Squad defeated Central Iowa United on Thursday 4-2. Andrew Jackson and Tyler Kearney scored for the Panthers while assets came from Brock Benner, Connor Willis, Jay Kellar, and Bryce Metier while goalie John Buttell had two saves. The Panthers are now 7-7 on the season and will travel across the river to take on Pella tonight.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville’s Maasdam And Streigle Qualify For State Tennis In Doubles

Knoxville Girls Tennis Players Olivia Maasdam and Jaydn Streigle have endured a lot of adversity this season. From both suffering through injury to tough losses, they persevered to qualify for the State Meet in class 1A as runner-up from the regional at Pella Christisan on Wednesday. They began the day by beating a team from Pella 6-4, 6-4 in round one, then in the quarterfinals defeated a duo from Davis County 6-3, 6-0. In the semi-finals they clinched their spot at State with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 victory over a team from Newton. They lost to an Oskaloosa duo 6-1 and 2-1 after an injury default. Both Streigle and Maasdam told KNIA/KRLS Sports this has been a long time coming.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Johnson Headlines 3 All-Conference Selections for Central Softball

Center fielder Emma Johnson was one of three Central College softball players to be selected to the American Rivers all-conference team. Johnson was a first-team selection while right fielder Franie Burnett and designated player Lauren Birt were second-team honorees. In addition, left fielder Megan Doty received honorable mention. Johnson was...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella High School Hosts Senior Awards Night

The Class of 2022 at Pella High School celebrated the end of their journey with the district Wednesday. An awards event was held at Pella High School, where soon-to-be graduates received scholarships and other awards, including those from Dollars for Scholars. The annual senior service volunteer recognition program was highlighted, in which 45 members of the Class of 2022 completed more than 6400 hours of community service.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Chamber Ambassadors Hold Event at Randy Wilson Track

The Knoxville Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting at Randy Wilson Track on Friday. The event celebrated the completion of the new turf and regulation soccer field. Iowa Track legend and Olympian Randy Wilson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “I have been to a lot of stadiums and tracks...
KNOXVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

