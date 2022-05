Many Seaside Heights locals drive up Ocean Terrace every day and pass it by, while visitors wouldn’t be blamed for simply passing it off as another quirky Jersey Shore prop amidst the lights, sounds, and laughter of a summer night. But the Cessna 182N that hangs from the side of the Smuggler’s Quay miniature golf course at Casino Pier isn’t a prop at all – it’s a real plane with a real history, and Shorebeat tracked it down.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO