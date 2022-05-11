Mariners and Phillies meet to decide series winner

Philadelphia Phillies (13-17, fourth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (14-17, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Mariners +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle has gone 9-6 in home games and 14-17 overall. The Mariners have gone 9-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 9-9 record in home games and a 13-17 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier has six doubles, a triple and a home run for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 6-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber ranks fourth on the Phillies with 11 extra base hits (four doubles and seven home runs). Jean Segura is 13-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .239 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (back), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.