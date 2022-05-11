ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devers’ slam leads Red Sox, clean-shaven Cora over Braves

By Associated Press
Rafael Devers Boston Red Sox' Rafael Devers watches his grand slam in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

Atlanta, GA — Rafael Devers hit his first career grand slam and the last-place Boston Red Sox broke out for clean-shaven manager Alex Cora in a 9-4 win over the Atlanta Braves that ended a five-game skid.

Devers’ 432-foot blast off Kyle Wright hit the center-field scoreboard behind the Braves’ bullpen.

Devers also had a double and a walk. The slam, Devers’ fifth homer, was the highlight of Boston’s six-run second inning.

Trevor Story had a two-run single in the ninth.

The Red Sox matched a season high for scoring last reached April 13. Boston had combined for six runs over their past four losses.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

