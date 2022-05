Oil is one of Russia's top exports and the European Union is one of its biggest customers. The EU receives about a quarter of its crude oil imports from the Russia. The EU is trying to finalize another round of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of crude and refined fuels, but Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is opposed, saying such a move would be an "atomic bomb" on his economy. Here's everything you need to know:

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO