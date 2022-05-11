Sweet peaches, sweeter honey make Honey Feast a fun Clermont outing – Orlando Sentinel
Tyler Klepps, 22, is pretty comfortable around bees. You can tell because while he dons a veil, he’s otherwise unguarded from the potential fury of the 50,000 or so whose home he is presently dismantling. Frames, heavy with precious honey and alive with the churning bodies of its tiny artisan makers,...
Strawberry season is over in Florida -- and one sad part about that is, it means no more world-famous strawberry shortcake from Parkesdale Farm Market. But as is the case in general when trying to reserve rentals or map out vacations for next winter in Florida, it never hurts to start now if you’ll be planning a visit to Parkesdale.
VERO BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — A food truck exploded during a seafood festival in Florida on Saturday, sending one person to the hospital with severe burns, according to authorities. WATCH: ‘Nothing at all on the shelf’: Parents seek imported baby formula amid shortage. The Vero...
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A food truck explosion at a Vero Beach seafood festival left one person severely burned. Vero Beach officials say the victim is being treated at Arnold Palmer’s Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando, according to WPBF. The explosion is still being investigated and the cause...
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The photo is a great visual of the beginning of alligator mating season. Wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer posted a photo showing dozens of alligators lurking in the Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida. You can clearly see glowing in on a very dark night.
The city of Brandon, Florida is a popular destination for families and the military to live. It is a clean and family-friendly area with many local businesses that residents here absolutely love. One of the most popular things to do in Brandon, Florida is to dine, and there are many fine restaurants to choose from. Some, however, stand apart from the rest, here are some of the best restaurants in Brandon, Florida.
Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. According to the office of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida welcomed nearly 118 million domestic visitors in 2021, the highest level in state history.
Orlando-founded Keke’s Breakfast Cafe could grow across the country after being bought by Denny’s, but fans shouldn’t be too concerned the pricier breakfast chain will turn into its new owner, an analyst said. “Denny’s already owns the Denny’s concept. They don’t need Denny’s Jr. on top of...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - One man's trash is another bear's meal?. On two occasions this week, viewer Tim Hoover said he spotted two black bears snooping around his home in Altamonte Springs, near SR-434 and Montgomery Road – and both times were caught on video!. In one video, a...
Early Park Admission at the Universal Orlando Resort allows eligible guests to enter the theme parks one hour early in the morning. Early Park Admission is also available 30 minutes prior to opening at Volcano Bay. If you’re planning a trip to the Universal Orlando Resort, here’s what you need to know about Early Park Admission!
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. It is approaching 15 months since an entity related to New Jersey-based H Mart bought the location of a former Target on West Colonial Drive — and 14 months since the Korean grocery chain confirmed the building would be its first Florida location.
As Walt Disney World cracks down on unlicensed cabs, one driver was caught trying to pick up tourists even though he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and had a long history in court for his bad driving. That driver, who is named Ethan Hunt (yes, like Tom...
Summer is right around the corner, which means Airbnbs in prime destinations are going like hotcakes. So if you're looking to book at any of the most popular domestic vacation spots, you better act fast. Especially if you have your eyes on Walton County, Florida. According to Airbnb's new summer...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is at the top of the list for the city with the most growth in 2022, that’s according to a recent study published by tech company moveBuddha. Sarasota comes in second on that list. That study found that “for every 594 moves to Ocala...
