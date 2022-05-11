ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria's OMV says gas deliveries running according to nominations

VIENNA, May 11 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV (OMVV.VI) said its gas deliveries were running according to its nominations on Wednesday morning.

Austrian regulator E-Control said separately that although a slightly lower gas flow was being recorded in Baumgarten, the situation had no effect on the supply of gas at the moment.

The news from Austria came after flows of Russian gas to Europe through a transit point in Ukraine dried up on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Riham Alkousaa

