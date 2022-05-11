ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian gas transit through Ukraine almost 72 mcm on Wednesday - Ukraine

 4 days ago

KYIV, May 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said the volume of Russian gas transfers via Ukraine on Wednesday was almost 72 million cubic metres, compared with a volume of 124.6 mcm on May 11 last year.

The pipeline operator said on Tuesday it would declare force majeure on the transportation of Russian gas through the Sokhranivka entry point. Flows to Europe through Sokhranivka dried up on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

