ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK's National Grid wins approval for 200 mln stg early payment to consumers

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BdDr_0fa6UAa700

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it has approved National Grid's request to make an early payment of 200 million pounds ($246.9 million) to consumers to help reduce household energy bills.

Payments will be carried out over the next two years rather than at the end of the standard five-year review period.

Energy prices for millions of Britons have soared as of April after a 54% hike to the regulatory price cap, forcing the government to stump up 9 billion pounds of fresh support for already cash-strapped households.

Interconnectors, which are subsea electricity cables connecting the UK and Europe, enable the import of cheaper, cleaner energy from European neighbours, supporting security of supply and reducing carbon emissions.

"Given how challenging the current rise in overall energy costs is for people across the country, we want to play our part in helping reduce consumer bills," John Pettigrew, National Grid CEO, said in the statement.

National Grid, which invests more than 2 billion pounds in interconnector capacity, said in November that its annual underlying earnings per share growth would come in "significantly above" the top end of its 5%-7% outlook range.

The forecast was partially driven by higher auction prices across its interconnector portfolio.

Ofgem sets a yearly maximum cap and minimum floor level for the revenues that the interconnector licensees can earn over a 25-year period. Top-up payments are made to the interconnector licensee if revenues are lower than the floor; and similarly, the licensee pays revenues in excess of the cap to consumers.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy bills set to rise again in October, regulator warns

Householders should expect a further rise in energy bills in England, Wales and Scotland in October, the boss of energy regulator Ofgem has said. Jonathan Brearley said prices in the wholesale energy market remained "highly volatile". Not being able to afford energy bills was a matter of life and death...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Lawyers launch bid to recover ‘hundreds of millions’ for energy customers

Lawyers are trying to recoup hundreds of millions of pounds for energy customers who lost out because of the dealings of several cable sellers.They have filed a class action lawsuit hoping to prove that households overpaid for their energy.In 2014, the European Commission found that several companies which sold high voltage and underwater electricity cables between 1999 and 2009 had been running a nearly worldwide cartel.It meant that energy companies in Britain overpaid for their cables, costs that were ultimately passed on to customers.Lawyers from Scott + Scott have been instructed by Clare Spottiswoode, who was head of regulator Ofgas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Stg#Uk#Ofgem#National Grid#Britons#European
TechRadar

UK telecoms infrastructure must level up for the future

Any development, whether social or economic, is increasingly linked with communications, so levelling up must have telecoms at its heart, or it is doomed to fail. Low productivity, skill shortages and a widening regional divide between the affluent areas of the country and the less fortunate can be attributed to the digital divide, and the need for increased telecoms infrastructure. Whether it's for education, to deliver work, or to access goods and services, affordable connectivity touches every part of our lives, yet two million people in the UK are still unable to access it.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Britons cut back on petrol amid cost of living squeeze

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Britons are cutting back on petrol and diesel purchases as they reduce the number of car journeys they make to save cash, amid a worsening cost of living crisis. Darren Briggs, managing director of the Ascona Group, which operates 60 fuel stations across the United...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

South Africa's Eskom to resume daily rolling power cuts

JOHANNESBURG, May 14 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom said on Saturday that it would resume power cuts from 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) to 10 p.m. due to loss of some generation capacity. The power utility, which has been implementing rolling blackouts across the country in recent weeks,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

May 15 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) and Citigroup (C.N) are exploring asset swaps with Russian financial institutions as western banks trying to avoid heavy writedowns as they exit Russia, the Financial Times said on Sunday. UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary...
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living crisis: Food companies warn of further price rises

Two of Northern Ireland's biggest food companies have warned consumers to expect further price rises this year. Food production inputs like fuel, fertilizer and animal feed have experienced rapid inflation over the last year. Dale Farm chief executive Nick Whelan said only about half of that inflation had been passed...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Saudi April consumer price index up 2.3%-govt data

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 2.3% from a year earlier in April, fueled by higher prices of transport, and food and beverages, government data showed on Sunday. Transport prices increased by 4.6%, while food and beverages prices rose 4.3%, the data showed. Compared to...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

UK tells EU: Without flexibility, we will act on N.Ireland

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Britain warned it might be forced to "act" in a row with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, raising the risk of commercial strife and deepening a standoff stirring U.S. concerns for peace in the province. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy