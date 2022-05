A Coraopolis man was killed Friday in a crash in Moon Township, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The victim, George McMahon, 59, was injured in the incident along the 500 block of Flaugherty Run Road at about 12:45 p.m., the medical examiner said. He was taken to Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital, where he died about an hour later, the official said.

CORAOPOLIS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO