Dayton, OH

Rental cars still proving difficult to find, more expensive

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — The next time you need a rental car, you may be out of luck.

During the pandemic, rental companies were hit hard and many were forced to sell their fleets.

Once restrictions started to lift, rental car companies started to see a shortage of cars.

Kara Hitchens, manager of public and government affairs at AAA said the issue was made worse by a semiconductor chip shortage.

She said semiconductor chips that are being placed in new cars aren’t being produced at the rate they were prior to the pandemic.

On top of the rental car shortage, you may also be paying more for one.

According to the online travel agency Hopper, the nation’s average car rate at the beginning of the year was around $56 per day.

As of last month, the average cost is around $86 per day.

Some have found themselves using transportation services such as Lyft and Uber, however, both companies are charging additional surcharges to help with increasing gas prices.

