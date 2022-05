ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With DIY solutions to the nationwide baby formula shortage circulating the internet, experts are warning parents that homemade formula can harm babies. “During the formula shortage, it is OK to switch to any FDA approved formula that is available, including store brands, unless your baby is on a specific extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid-based formula such as Elecare (no store brand exists). Ask your pediatrician about recommended specialty formula alternatives available for your baby,” said Dr. John Perryman, a pediatrician at Mercyhealth Roscoe in a press release.

