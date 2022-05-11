ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gang violence is responsible for nearly 75%-80% percent of crime in Atlanta, Fulton County DA says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — After the arrest of Young Thug and his Young Slime Life syndicate, crime prevention specialists believe more opportunities must be presented to keep teenagers from joining gangs.

“This is a land mine,” said crime prevention specialist Orrin Hudson.

Hudson’s reaction was due to hearing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis say that he number one priority was targeting gangs.

“They are committing conservatively 75% to 80% of all of the violent crime we are seeing in our community,” she said.

“I’m shocked to hear that,” Hudson said.

On Tuesday, one day after District Attorney Fani Willis announced the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment of a criminal enterprise, listing 20-plus defendants, including rappers Young Thug and Gunna, these individuals are believed to be members of YSL.

“It’s horrible,” Willis said.

Hudson says there’s more work to do in preventing young people from joining gangs in the first place and committing crimes.

“I’m so committed to helping the young people, I converted my personal home into a training center,” Hudson said. “I’m committed, I’m all in.”

Hudson’s organization, “Be Someone,” has gained recognition for over 20 years by helping more than 80,000 teens and young adults avoid a life of crime.

“I’m going to help them get a job, show them how to work; you win by adding value,” he said.

Hudson says programs like his are needed, especially now with gang-related crime on the rise.

“We need prosecution, but we also need prevention,” he said.

The Georgia office of the Attorney General reports in 2021 the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looked into 446 gang-related cases.

In a 2018 survey conducted by the Georgia Gang Investigators Association, 157 counties reported a rise in gang activity and 155 school districts reported suspected gang activity.

“That community deserves to be safe,” Willis said.

“Let’s stop them from going to jail in the first place,” Hudson said.

