New statue to be unveiled at Mercy Medical Center

(WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center is celebrating National Nurses Week by unveiling a new statue at the front entrance of the hospital in the Nurses Garden.

The unveiling comes exactly one year after the dedication of the Nurses Garden honoring the commitment and vital role nurses play at the hospital. This year’s Nurses Week theme is “You Make a Difference.”

It recognizes the importance of ethics in nursing and acknowledges the strong commitment, compassion, and care nurses embody in their practice and profession.

