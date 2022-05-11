ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

New statue to be unveiled at Mercy Medical Center

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8td7_0fa6R9oq00

(WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center is celebrating National Nurses Week by unveiling a new statue at the front entrance of the hospital in the Nurses Garden.

The unveiling comes exactly one year after the dedication of the Nurses Garden honoring the commitment and vital role nurses play at the hospital. This year’s Nurses Week theme is “You Make a Difference.”

Local businesses finding ways to cope with increased fuel prices

It recognizes the importance of ethics in nursing and acknowledges the strong commitment, compassion, and care nurses embody in their practice and profession.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State’s first ‘farm care’ addiction facility opens

GARDNER, Mass. — It’s a substance abuse treatment facility where some of the therapists go by single names: Wilma, Alvin, Buckaroo, Eric and Smokey. Modeled after similar programs in Europe, R.O.O.T.S. at Evergreen Grove opened Thursday, a state-funded effort that combines the rigor and responsibility of farm work with counseling. R.O.O.T.S. targets 12 to 24-year-olds with either addiction or mental health issues.
GARDNER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercy Medical Center
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is This Weird Massachusetts Transportation Law for Real or Pure Myth?

Massachusetts is known for many strange laws. Over the years we have heard about many Massachusetts laws that are pure head-scratchers and are just hard to believe they ever came into existence. The Massachusetts goatee law for example seems like it could be something somebody just made up. You can read more about that law by going here. How about the sleep/snoring law? Is that really a thing?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
CBS Boston

14 shelters in Boston, Lawrence for homeless and women escaping abuse closing after state pulls funding

BOSTON (CBS) — Fourteen shelters in Boston and Lawrence for the homeless and women escaping abuse are now just weeks away from closing. “One man committed an error and we feel an entire organization is paying for that,” said Veernon Blessing, Interim Executive Director of the Casa Nueva Vida. He says due to past mismanagement from their former leader, the state decided last month to pull its funding and not to renew the $7 million contract that funds all 14 of their locations in Boston and in Lawrence. On June 30, they will have to close down. “Casa Nueva Vida, without the state funding,...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy