Talon Talk, sponsored by Spurgeon Law Firm: Trio of Warhawk softball players honored

MONROE, La. – Three ULM softball student-athletes, Kennedy Johnson, Lourdes Bacon and Alexis Chavez, have earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors for the 2022 season. Junior first baseman Kennedy Johnson attained a spot on the first team while sophomore outfielder Lourdes Bacon and freshman second baseman Alexis Chavez were named to the second team.

The All-Sun Belt Team has included a Warhawk on its honors list in 11 of the last 12 years and for the eighth time since 2009, multiple Warhawks appear on the annual list.

Johnson, from Houston, Texas, led the Warhawks and ranked sixth in the Sun Belt with a .354 batting average and tied for 10th with 18 RBI in SBC games. Her 29 overall hits are fifth in the league and she is tied for second with nine doubles. Johnson tallied a ULM season best with eight total bases vs. Texas State (April 9), a game where she had two of her SBC-best 14 overall doubles, and a home run. She drove in a Warhawk season-best four RBI three times during the season and in a Feb. 22 game vs. Grambling, she stole three bases.

Bacon, who started in all 53 games in center field, leads ULM in hits (54), runs (32), stolen bases (18) and is second in total bases (61). Her 54 hits are tied for fourth in the Sun Belt and her six sacrifice bunts are tied for fifth. From San Antonio, Texas, Bacon had the highest stolen base total for the Warhawks since 2019. She tied for ULM’s individual season best mark twice with three hits and three runs scored vs. Southern and Mississippi Valley State. During the season, the sophomore was ULM’s leader with 15 multiple-hit games.

Chavez, who put together the team’s longest hitting streak at 14 games, is second on team with 52 hits (eighth in Sun Belt), 60 total bases and third with an .808 on-base percentage. She contributed to team’s offensive success as lead-off hitter, in No. 2 spot and in middle of batting order as team ranked third overall in Sun Belt with a .268 team batting average. In April, the freshman from Riverside, California, hit a two-RBI double to help Warhawks to program win No. 1,000 in the series opener vs. Texas State.

The No. 8-seed Warhawks open the Sun Belt Conference Championship at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 against No. 9-seed Coastal Carolina in Mobile, Alabama, in the single-elimination portion of the tournament. Links to live video and stats are available on the softball schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE SOFTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Melissa Mayeaux, Louisiana (Sr., 2B – Le Barcares, France)

Pitcher of the Year

Jessica Mullins, Texas State (So., P – Tarkington, Texas)

Newcomer of the Year

Jourdyn Campbell, Louisiana (So., 3B – Kingwood, Texas)

Freshman of the Year

Ciara Trahan, Texas State (Fr., OF – Santa Fe, Texas)

Coach of the Year

Becky Clark, South Alabama

All-Conference First Team

Leanna Johnson, Troy (Jr., P – Brantley, Ala.)

Olivia Lackie, South Alabama (So., P – Walker, La.)

Jessica Mullins, Texas State (So., P – Tarkington, Texas)

Sophia Piskos, Louisiana (So., C – Paris, Tenn.)

Caitlyn Rogers, Texas State (Sr., C – Magnolia, Texas)

Kennedy Johnson, ULM (Jr., 1B – Houston, Texas)

Kelly Horne, Troy (Jr., 1B – Tallahassee, Fla.)

Melissa Mayeaux, Louisiana (Sr., 2B – Le Barcares, France)

Hannah Earls, Texas State (So., SS – Willis, Texas)

Jourdyn Campbell, Louisiana (So., 3B – Kingwood, Texas)

Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama (Jr., OF – Orange Beach, Ala.)

Kayt Houston, App State (So., OF – Rock Hill, S.C.)

Caroline Nichols, South Alabama (Sr., OF – Hoover, Ala.)

Makiya Thomas, Coastal Carolina (Gr., OF – Tacoma, Wash.)

Karly Heath, Louisiana (Jr., DP – North Augusta, S.C.)

All-Conference Second Team

Jenna Hardy, South Alabama (Jr., P – Whitehouse, Ohio)

Kandra Lamb, Louisiana (Jr., P – Kurrajong, Australia)

Sam Landry, Louisiana (Fr., P – Mont Belvieu, Texas)

Morgan Rios, UTA (Gr., C – Mansfield, Texas)

Stormy Kotzelnick, Louisiana (RS Fr., 1B – Carmel, Ind.)

Alexis Chavez, ULM (Fr., 2B – Riverside, Calif.)

Alexa Langeliers, Louisiana (Fr., SS – Keller, Texas)

Meredith Keel, South Alabama (Sr., 3B – Ashville, Ohio)

Lourdes Bacon, ULM (So., OF – San Antonio, Texas)

Maddie Hayden, Louisiana (Fr., OF – West Monroe, La.)

Mary Pierce Barnes, App State (Sr., OF – Waxhaw, N.C.)

Jade Sinness, Troy (So., OF – Sebring, Fla.)

Ciara Trahan, Texas State (Fr., OF – Santa Fe, Texas)

Cat Crenek, Texas State (Sr., DP – Cypress, Texas)

Iyanla De Jesus, Coastal Carolina (Jr., DP – Mill Creek, Wash.)