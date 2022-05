Areas of rain will impact Bozeman and eastern Montana today and Friday. Rainfall amounts from Bozeman to Miles City will range from a 0.25 to 1.5 inches of rain. Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches will be possible in the mountains around Cooke City and Red Lodge. Otherwise, we only expected a few isolated showers. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s for your Thursday.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO