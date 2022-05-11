Sunny, mild Wednesday with highs in the 70s

WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) announced Thursday that the District is looking for D.C. residents to work at the upcoming Something in the Water Festival, taking place June 17-19. "It is important to us that D.C. residents feel the benefits of bringing this festival to D.C.," Mayor Bowser said in a statement. "D.C. is open, and we know that more events means more jobs and opportunity for D.C. residents. Earlier today, we announced 700 jobs at DPR for the summer, now we have more summer opportunities with these jobs. So, for any Washingtonian trying to find a job for the summer, we want to help you get connected to one."

