ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny, mild Wednesday with highs in the 70s

By Tucker Barnes
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - We're enjoying clear skies Wednesday morning across the D.C. region. FOX 5's Claire Anderson says...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Rain showers and storms possible Saturday in the DC region; Warmth and humidity hang around for the weekend

WASHINGTON - Grab a raincoat or umbrella if you have plans Saturday because rains showers and storms are expected to move through the D.C. region. Saturday will be a warm and humid day, with most of the D.C. region getting a good amount of cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the afternoon, and some areas could even get a few rumbles of thunder. Despite the rain, it will not be a washout for the D.C. area so don't cancel your Saturday plans!
ENVIRONMENT
fox5dc.com

Scattered showers Friday; mild temperatures in the low-70s

WASHINGTON - Grab the umbrella! Scattered showers will bring wet weather to the D.C. region Friday. FOX 5's Claire Anderson says expect showers and low visibility due to fog during the morning commute. Showers continue into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the low-70s.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5dc.com

1 runaway barge pulled to shore; 1 still stuck in Potomac River

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. - A National Park Service official says one of two construction barges that floated down the Potomac River amid flooding over the weekend has been pulled to shore. Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park spokesperson Christiana Hanson says the river slowed enough Thursday for boats to safely...
POTOMAC, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fox5dc.com

Could summer beach vacations be impacted by coastal erosion?

Summer vacation season is fast approaching, but if you're going to the coast, there's a chance it could look different as eroding coastlines are impacting beach and bayfront towns. Officials at North Beach in Calvert County say there used to be 10 feet of sand on parts of the beaches...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Multiple shootings across DC leave 2 dead, 3 hurt

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating multiple separate shootings across D.C. that happened Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, leaving two people dead and three others hurt. Officers responded to the first shooting along the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest around 5:26 p.m. Friday. Police said officers at the scene did...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man found shot on Metrobus in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A man was found shot on a Metrobus in D.C. early Friday morning, according to authorities. Metropolitan Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 3700 block of 14th Street, Northwest just before 1:45 a.m. Friday. Once at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Rat problem in DC sparks calls for investigation from neighborhood group

WASHINGTON - If you caught Tuesday night’s Washington Nationals game against the New York Mets, you likely saw an unexpected four-legged guest in the outfield: a rat!. For years, the District has had a serious rodent issue, but now one neighborhood association is calling for an investigation into the city’s trash can contracts.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Anderson
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Primetime Alex Stein in the spotlight

He gained national attention after overenthusiastically rapping his way through a Texas city council meeting, pledging his “love” for Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But Alex Stein says there’s a method to his madness. He joins Jim on #TheFinal5 to explain why, and ends the segment with a freestyle FOX 5 rap of his own.
TEXAS CITY, TX
fox5dc.com

Something in the Water 2022: DC mayor encourages residents to apply for festival jobs

WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) announced Thursday that the District is looking for D.C. residents to work at the upcoming Something in the Water Festival, taking place June 17-19. "It is important to us that D.C. residents feel the benefits of bringing this festival to D.C.," Mayor Bowser said in a statement. "D.C. is open, and we know that more events means more jobs and opportunity for D.C. residents. Earlier today, we announced 700 jobs at DPR for the summer, now we have more summer opportunities with these jobs. So, for any Washingtonian trying to find a job for the summer, we want to help you get connected to one."
POLITICS
fox5dc.com

Dozens of DC firefighters unvaxxed despite mandate

WASHINGTON - Almost eight months after D.C. required firefighters to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs, the department says no one has been fired for being unvaccinated. FOX 5 has also learned the majority of fire employees who wanted a religious exemption have now gotten one. According to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com

1 hurt after vehicle strikes trolley in Northeast DC: officials

WASHINGTON - Authorities say one person was hurt after a vehicle struck a trolley in Northeast D.C. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Benning Road and Oklahoma Avenue when a vehicle struck a trolley then struck a second vehicle, officials say. A man has been hospitalized with critical...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Metro officials consider mask-only railcars as COVID-19 cases rise across US

WASHINGTON - With COVID-19 cases rising across the U.S. some are wondering if restrictions should go back in place. FOX 5's Perris Jones says Metro is actively looking into having mask-only railcars. The transit agency is trying to see how feasible it is. One of their biggest concerns, Jones says,...
TRAFFIC
fox5dc.com

The Final 5: PA Senate election gets national attention

When voters head to the polls in next week’s Pennsylvania primary election, both Democrats and Republicans will choose candidates in a contentious battle for the open seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA.) While Donald Trump is throwing his considerable influence behind celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, it’s not a slam dunk. Rick Dayton from Pittsburgh’s Newsradio KDKA joins Jim on The Final 5 to look at the race.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after Richmond Highway shooting in Alexandria

Alexandria Police say one person has died and another is injured after a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy police presence in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway in response to the shooting. Officials believe there was an alleged carjacking involving five individuals. The injured...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Humane Society demanding release of 80 beagles from animal testing lab with ties to Maryland, Virginia

WARNING: The following article contains photos and videos that may be considered disturbing to some viewers. Humane Society demands release of animals used for testing. The Humane Society of the United States revealed the results of an investigation into an animal testing laboratory in Indiana with ties to Maryland and Virginia, saying 80 beagle puppies are being used in toxicity testing in addition to thousands of other animals, including primates, pigs, mice and rats.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Search continues for Silver Spring church burglar

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are still searching for a man they say burglarized a Silver Spring church in early May. An investigation by detectives determined that on May 2, the suspect forcibly entered the Georgia Avenue Baptist Church, rummaged through property, and then fled the scene.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy