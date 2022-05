Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight. Shower chances diminish after 10 tonight. Clouds begin to taper off later in the night. Tomorrow is going to be another beautiful one, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for highs, and mostly sunny skies. Overnight will bring chances of thunderstorms that could be severe with damaging hail and damaging winds. Monday will be cooler as a cold front moves through, with highs early in the week in the 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO