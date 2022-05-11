Soldier dies after being attacked by bear on base in Alaska

Kenai Peninsula Emergency Manager Brenda Ahlberg reported that the fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. and grew to approximately two acres in size. “It is spreading towards the north into the Chugach National Forest. They’ve got some really good suppression activities going on and a lot of resources both on the ground and in the air,” Ahlberg said in an interview. “...We are not anticipating any type of evacuation alerts”

4 DAYS AGO