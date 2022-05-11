ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldier dies after being attacked by bear on base in Alaska

Cover picture for the articleAnchorage, Alaska — A U.S. Army soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska. The soldier was part...

WSB Radio

Army soldier killed by bear during training in Alaska identified

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (ANCHORAGE, Alaska) -- Officials have identified a U.S. Army soldier who died after sustaining injuries in a bear attack Tuesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, 30, an infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, was part of a...
kinyradio.com

Alaska Department of Fish & Game investigates bear attack on JBER

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Employees of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game responded to the location of a fatal bear attack that occurred Tuesday, May 10, in Anchorage on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. A U.S. Army Alaska soldier, Staff Sgt. Michal Plant, died of injuries sustained in the attack while...
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report May 12, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The Alaska Department of Fish and Game takes testimony on how federal fishery disaster money should be spent, and Yukon/Kuskokwim residents have plenty to say:. Disaster Funds Kirsten Dobroth KMXT. More than $130 million [web: $131.8 million] in federal relief...
kinyradio.com

No injuries reported in Fairbanks log home fire

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A two-story log home in Fairbanks was reported as a total loss Wednesday after a fire had started in the garage. State Troopers in Fairbanks had received the report of a structure fire at 484 Hirn Road in Two Rivers. When troopers arrived, along with the...
alaskasnewssource.com

Disaster declarations issued by governor

The Alaska Department of Public Safety held its annual Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony outside of the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab in Anchorage to honor the 68 officers that have died in the line of duty in Alaska. 2 dead in 4-vehicle crash on Glenn Highway, police say. Updated:...
fox5ny.com

Search for Sawyer: 7-year-old with autism missing in Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska - Hundreds of volunteers have joined law enforcement and rescue crews in the search for Sawyer Cipolla, a 7-year-old boy with autism who went missing in a "heavily wooded" part of an Alaskan island on May 7. According to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, the child was...
CBS News

Giant stingray caught in Cambodia

Cambodian fishermen on the Mekong River recently discovered a giant 13-foot stingray weighing nearly 400 pounds in their nets and contacted experts who were in the area for help.
ANIMALS
radiokenai.com

Division Of Forestry And CES On Scene Of Wendy Lane Fire In Soldotna

Authorities are on the scene of a fully involved structure fire reported in the neighborhood of Wendy Lane in Soldotna. According to on scene reports, three structures on a Wendy Lane property are affected. Two of the structures were on fire with one being considered a total loss. The affected property was in the 48000 block of Wendy Lane.
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Food Bank of Alaska triples space at new location

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska moved into a new building at 2192 Viking Drive at the end of last summer but the nonprofit is just now showing the facility off to the public. CEO Jim Baldwin described the difference in the new space as “night and...
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Senate passes its budget with $5,500 in cash payments

Kenai Peninsula Emergency Manager Brenda Ahlberg reported that the fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. and grew to approximately two acres in size. “It is spreading towards the north into the Chugach National Forest. They’ve got some really good suppression activities going on and a lot of resources both on the ground and in the air,” Ahlberg said in an interview. “...We are not anticipating any type of evacuation alerts”
kinyradio.com

ConocoPhillips Alaska issues details on natural gas release

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips Alaska is attributing the release of natural gas at one of its North Slope drill sites earlier this year to a broken barrier during construction of a waste disposal well, when pressure limits were exceeded during freeze protection operations. The company describes the incident...
CBS News

Buffalo police say 10 killed at supermarket shooting

Ten people have been killed when a shooter opened fire Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. CBS News' Lana Zak breaks down the details we know so far about the tragedy with CBS News security and law enforcement analyst James Gagliano.
BUFFALO, NY
alaskasnewssource.com

Nenana Ice Classic winners announced

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The winners of the 2022 Nenana Ice Classic have been announced. A total of 18 entries will share this year’s $242,923 jackpot, according to a list of winners posted on the annual betting competition’s website. The winners listed are: Dale Bagley, Paula Bifelt, Moses...
CBS News

Dozens killed in fire at New Delhi commercial building

New Delhi — At least 27 people were killed and 12 injured in a commercial building fire in the Indian capital on Friday. The fire started around 4:40 p.m. local time in the first floor of a four-story building that housed some shops and the office of a private company. Dozens of people were inside the building when the blaze started. At least 50 people were rescued from the building located in the Mundka area in western New Delhi.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

CBS News

