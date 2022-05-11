ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Around 1.5m families will struggle to pay bills as UK set for recession – Niesr

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGKce_0fa6O7f500
Financial News

Around 1.5 million UK households will struggle to pay food and energy bills amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis that will plunge Britain into a recession, according to a leading think tank.

Soaring inflation compounded by the war in Ukraine will see many families hit with food and energy bills greater than their disposable income, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr) estimates.

It has called for the Government to offer emergency support as it predicted that more than 250,000 households will “slide into destitution” next year, with the total number in extreme poverty to hit around one million unless urgent action is taken.

It also forecasts that the crisis will see the UK fall into a technical recession this year – as defined by two quarters in a row of declining gross domestic product (GDP) – with the economy set to contract in the third and fourth quarters.

The combination of shocks – Brexit, Covid-19 and the recent shocks to energy prices – is set to leave the incomes of people in the UK permanently lower

Niesr said Chancellor Rishi Sunak should hike Universal Credit payments by £25 per week and give a one-off £250 cash payout to the UK’s 11.3 million lower-income households.But Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has ruled out an emergency budget, insisting Boris Johnson’s suggestion of more help to ease the cost-of-living crisis was “over-interpreted”.

Niesr’s report predicts the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates to 2% by the end of 2022 and to 2.5% next year to try and curb soaring inflation.

It warned the Bank will have to “navigate carefully the treacherous waters caused by the tension between, on the one hand, allowing inflation expectations to de-anchor and, on the other hand, plunging the economy into a deep recession”.

The report comes after Bank governor Andrew Bailey last week raised the spectre of recession and warned inflation would peak at 10.25% later this year.

The Bank forecast the UK economy would contract in the fourth quarter of 2022 and fall overall in 2023 with “very weak” quarterly growth, although it said Britain would avoid a technical recession.

Niesr’s forecasts suggest inflation will peak at the lower level of 8.3%, although it echoed the Bank’s alerts over a sizeable hit to household incomes and a rise in unemployment as the cost crunch hits hard.

It predicts GDP will rise by 3.5% overall in 2022 despite the recession forecast, before rising by 0.8% in 2023 and 0.9% in 2024.

Niesr said: “The medium-term outlook for GDP growth is slow even by the standards of recent history, returning to 1.5% only in 2026.

“The combination of shocks – Brexit, Covid-19 and the recent shocks to energy prices – is set to leave the incomes of people in the UK permanently lower.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#The Recession#Interest Rates#Uk#Universal Credit#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy