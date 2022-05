I am proud to publicly offer my personal endorsement of Anthony Farrington for district attorney. For years, I struggled living in a domestic violence situation with my children and pets in Lake County. My job knew about it, my kids' school knew, my neighbors knew. It was a humiliating and lonely time for me. I didn’t stay in the situation because I wanted to, but because I had to stay at that time. Domestic violence is not only physical. In fact, it is physical after periods of financial, emotional & mental abuse. Coercive control plays a huge role in why many victims of domestic violence stay for as long as they do.

