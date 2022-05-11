ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia to raise the prices of some foodstuffs after farmers' protests

By Tarek Amara
 3 days ago
TUNIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia will raise the prices of some foods including milk, eggs and poultry this week, the agriculture minister said, following protests by farmers against a jump in animal feed barley prices due to the war in Ukraine and an increase in energy costs.

Unions warn that the wave of repeated price increases and a fall in purchasing power amid a severe economic crisis could lead to protests the authorities may not be able to control.

Last month, the government also raised the price of fuel by 5%, the third hike this year.

Tunisia will raise local fuel prices every month this year by no less than three percent, an official in the energy ministry told Reuters last month, which may mean an increase of at least 30 percent by the end of 2022.

In the past two days, farmers in several areas protested at the high cost of animal feed, some cutting roads, while others poured milk in the streets and threatened to cut production.

"We will announce on Thursday May 12 a price review for eggs, poultry and milk to ensure the profit margin for producers," Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Elyess Hamza said on Wednesday.

"The Tunisian consumer must support the Tunisian farmer, because the farmer is a pillar of Tunisian food security in this delicate situation around the world," he added.

The country, in a deep financial crisis, was badly hit by a rise in global wheat prices resulting from the war in Ukraine.

The impact of wheat and oil price rises on Tunisia’s budget will be slightly less than about $1.7 billion this year, Economy Minister Samir Saied told Reuters in March.

Reporting By Tarek Amara, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine keeps up counterattack to north of Kharkiv, Britain says

May 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of the second largest city of Kharkiv and recapturing several towns and villages toward the Russian border, Britain said on Thursday. Russia has reportedly withdrawn units from the area and the forces are likely to redeploy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Reuters

India says ban on wheat exports is to check unregulated trade

New Delhi, May 14 (Reuters) - Indian government officials, speaking just hours after the country banned wheat exports, said there was no dramatic fall in wheat output this year but unregulated exports had led to a rise in local prices. "We don't want wheat trade to happen in an unregulated...
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

One killed as price protests continue in Iran

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Protests over soaring food prices continued in several cities in Iran on Saturday, according to postings on social media, while an Iranian lawmaker told local media one person was killed in a demonstration in the southwest. The protests were triggered last week by a cut...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Ukraine wages counteroffensive against Russian forces in east

KYIV/BEZRUKY, Ukraine, May 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive near the Russian-held town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, a regional governor said on Saturday, in what could prove a serious setback for Moscow's plans to capture the entire Donbas region. Russian forces have focused much of their...
POLITICS
