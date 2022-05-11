ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hermosa Foot Hills, Southern Black Hills, Southern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 15:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Custer and north central Fall River Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1217 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Argyle, or 9 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cottonwood Springs Dam and southwestern Wind Cave National Park around 1225 AM MDT. Cold Brook Reservoir around 1230 AM MDT. Hot Springs around 1235 AM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Maverick Junction and Buffalo Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NOBLE...CENTRAL LOGAN...PAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Red Rock to 7 miles east of Perry to 7 miles northwest of Perkins to 5 miles east of Meridian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Orlando, Meridian, Lake Mcmurtry, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lucien. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1227 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Ponca City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fairfax... Ralston Burbank... Skedee THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Williamson County in southern Illinois East central Jackson County in southern Illinois * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carbondale, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1100 PM, a 60 mph wind gust was reported in Carbondale. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cambria around 1115 PM CDT. Carterville around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville and Energy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NOBLE...CENTRAL LOGAN...PAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Red Rock to 7 miles east of Perry to 7 miles northwest of Perkins to 5 miles east of Meridian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Orlando, Meridian, Lake Mcmurtry, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lucien. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kingfisher; Logan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kingfisher and western Logan Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1103 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crescent, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Guthrie, Crescent, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City and Lovell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Elk, east central Cowley and Chautauqua Counties through 145 AM CDT At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Grenola, or 10 miles north of Cedar Vale, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sedan, Cedar Vale, Moline, Longton, Grenola, Peru, Elk Falls, Niotaze and Hale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nowata, Osage, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Osage; Rogers; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Southwestern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Osage Hills State Park to 3 miles west of Oologah, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Oologah Copan... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Talala... Wann New Alluwe... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Hulah... Watova Okesa... Wah Sha She State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods; Woodward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 215, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA MAJOR WOODS WOODWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALVA, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, FAIRVIEW, HELENA, AND WOODWARD.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Osage, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Osage; Rogers; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Bartlesville Municipal Airport to 2 miles southwest of Talala, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Oologah Copan... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Talala... Wann New Alluwe... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Hulah... Watova Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Wah Sha She State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...CENTRAL NOBLE AND CENTRAL PAYNE COUNTIES At 1212 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morrison to 3 miles northwest of Tryon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Chandler, Perkins, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Red Rock, Sooner Lake, Lake Mcmurtry, Ingalls and Parkland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern panhandle in West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in West Virginia and Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located between Carbondale and Carterville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Carterville around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following areas, Jackson and Perry. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Carbondale, Murphysboro, De Soto, Elkville, Hurst, Ava, Willisville, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda, Dowell, Campbell Hill and Vergennes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sedgwick; Sumner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sedgwick and northeastern Sumner Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm between Haysville and Clearwater, moving east-northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Haysville, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Mcconnell Air Force Base, South Wichita and Oaklawn. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 3. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 31 and 47, and near Mile Marker 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, central and southern Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Eastern Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern panhandle in West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in West Virginia and Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: McCracken Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McCracken County through 145 AM CDT At 104 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Metropolis to near La Center. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near West Paducah around 115 AM CDT. Barkley Regional Airport around 120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Lone Oak and Paducah. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 215 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA LINCOLN LOGAN PAYNE IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACKWELL, CHANDLER, DAVENPORT, ENID, GUTHRIE, LAMONT, MEDFORD, MEEKER, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, PRAGUE, STILLWATER, STROUD, WAKITA, AND WELLSTON.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK

