Baxter County, AR

Woman gets 10 years in prison after pleading to manslaughter charge

By Philip Launius
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman originally charged with second-degree murder entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of manslaughter in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Nicole Wren was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was set for a jury trial, but entered the plea instead. She was...

KTLO

Connie Mae Gilley, 78, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Connie Mae Gilley of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 10, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 78. She was born December 9, 1943, in Marysville, Kansas, the daughter of Hesden and Gillah Malcom Steirs. She married Ray on January 16, 1980, in Junction City, Kansas and worked in human services for the State of Arkansas. Connie lived in Mountain Home since moving from Kansas, in 1980.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

