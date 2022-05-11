ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Elizabeth road rage victim released from rehab facility

 4 days ago
The young woman who was deliberately run over in Elizabeth last month has been released from a rehab facility.

The disturbing video shows Morgan Scott being deliberately run over several times following a fender-bender.

Scott was moved to the facility after sustaining critical injuries in the attack. She sustained fractured bones in her neck and back and suffered broken ribs.

Ian Scott tells News 12 that his daughter still has a long way to go to get back to full strength, but that she's doing better mentally.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for her medical expenses has raised nearly $130,000.

Vincent Jean, the man accused of running Scott over, is due back in court on June 1. Police say Jean chased and ran over Scott in a case of extreme road rage. Police say Jean became triggered when Scott tried to take photos of a minor fender bender they'd just been in.

