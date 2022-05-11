Pella Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous in rural Appanoose County after a deputy was assaulted on Saturday. According to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gary Buckallew was responding to a report of a suspicious person in Moravia when the suspect, 33-year-old David Duane Boley, assaulted him. […]
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department recently transported several people to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences or for treatment. They include:. 30-year-old Matthew Rouner of Cameron 10 years in prison and 1 year in the county jail for Stealing a Motor Vehicle. 40-year-old Billy Williams of...
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested one woman yesterday on drug charges. At 8:28 last night, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of West Fourth Street in Baylis. According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David...
Investigation Leads to the Arrest of a Crawford County Elected OfficialSCDN Graphics Dept. An Indiana State Police investigation has led to the arrest of Sabrina Bell, the Crawford County Circuit Court Judge. These charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in Crawford County.
A 32-year-old Bettendorf woman was sentenced to four years of supervised probation Friday after she was accused of stealing prescription narcotics from patients in 2020. Kelcy Ann Hamilton was accused of obtaining a prescription drug by “engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or subterfuge” between Sept. 21 and Dec. 3, 2020, while working as a nurse at Genesis Medical Center, court documents say.
Galesburg Police on Tuesday responded to the 900 block of North Academy for a report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street with the engine running and the driver’s door open. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle, and searched the area but no one was around, according to police reports. Police observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. As officers took inventory, a male subject approached officers asking what they were doing inside his vehicle. Officers explained the call, and the man refused to comply with officers to stop advancing on them. The male, who initially refused to identify himself, was 39-year-old Dustin Timmons of Knoxville and he was detained. A very uncooperative Timmons was taken to the Public Safety Building. Timmons refused to perform a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. Timmons continually cursed and yelled insults at officers. Ultimately, Timmons was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Leaving an Unattended Vehicle, and Obstruction.
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Hamilton, Illinois woman for meth possession. At 1:36 AM Wednesday, May 11th, a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of US 136 and Second Street in Hamilton, IL.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Cerro Gordo County woman is sentenced for passing forged checks. Sarah Marie Price, 38 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and forgery. Law enforcement says she used forged checks belonging to other people to buy things at local convenience stores in August 2021..
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah police officers report four arrests over the past week. Police say 24-year-old Julian Wayne Winter of Omaha was arrested Saturday for domestic assault, 1st offense. Winter was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of Blossom Street at around 4:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Winter later bonded out of custody from the Page County Jail.
Law enforcement has opened an investigation into Ossy’s Show Club in Carroll following allegations there were underaged female performers working at the facility. At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the Fort Dodge Police Department, along with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, executed a search warrant at the business in the 1200 block of Plaza Drive. Authorities say the warrant was part of an ongoing, multi-agency investigation. As of Friday, no charges have been filed in connection to the search warrant. Authorities ask anyone with relevant information pertaining to the inquiry to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-2323 or their local law enforcement agency.
(Jefferson County) A female was arrested late Sunday night for being in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis County. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more details. The female pulled in to the Quick Trip in Eureka and that’s where an ambulance would pick up...
A Waukee man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend early Thursday in reaction to seeing pictures on her cell phone that displeased him. Diego Fernando Quito-Barrezueta, 36, of 768 Ashby Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The female victim told officers of the Waukee Police Department that the incident...
Two people were arrested on drug charges in Independence over the weekend. Independence Police say their department conducted a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of 1st Street West around 7 pm Friday. Police say they were searching for drugs and drug paraphernalia. Before executing the search...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested multiple people for controlled substance possession. The Lincoln Police Department said that Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., officers with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were following up on a narcotics investigation in the 1800 block of North 64th. Officials said that...
ROCK RAPIDS—A 62-year-old George woman was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Marjorie Ann Hintz stemmed from a report she was at Fiesta Brava in...
(Red Oak) — A Red Oak man faces charges following his arrest Thursday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were investigating a complaint of a suspicious person walking on Highway 71 just before 7 a.m. Authorities say the suspect fled on foot into a field and was apprehended over an hour later.
ANKENY, Iowa — Update:. A Bondurant man has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash east of Ankeny Friday night. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Zackery Robert Brown, 32, died in the crash. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash. Stay with KCCI has...
(Montgomery Co.) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan J. Hanson, 25, of Red Oak, today (Thursday) for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver and Interference with Official Acts. Hanson was located after he fled into a field on foot from a Deputy that was...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the prom after-party shooting that left three Roosevelt High School students injured. Sergeant Paul Parizek with DMPD said earlier in the week they had a lot of momentum in the case including forensic leads and information from interviews, but now they are coming […]
Sunday is National Peace Officer Memorial Day, and the family of a Pella officer killed on duty 42 years ago continues to remember his legacy. John E. Van Haaften was shot and killed in April of 1980 while conducting an undercover drug bust in Knoxville. Sharyl Hanthorn was married to John when he was killed, and she honors him annually with a scholarship given to graduating Pella and Pella Christian high school seniors.
