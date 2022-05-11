Marion County Recorder’s Office Reminds You of Precautions to take when buying an Off-Highway Vehicle
By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
3 days ago
The Marion County Recorder’s Office is reminding people who are looking to purchase an Off-Highway Vehicle or Watercraft of some precautions to take during your purchase. When purchasing your vehicle, make...
Bremer County, IA – According to the statement, the Iowa DNR will relax the fishing regulations to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish as the lake is drained to prepare for a project that will repair the Martens’ Lake dike. State officials said that the fisheries crews...
A single vehicle crash in Jefferson Thursday morning results in an injury and possible citation. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio the incident happened at 5:12am on 220th Street, just east of M Avenue. He says an eastbound 2003 Nissan Altima that was driven by 29-year-old Javier Ramirez of Des Moines swerved to miss hitting a deer, then crossed the centerline of the highway and entered the north ditch.
(Red Oak) A Shelby County man died from injuries in a car-pedestrian accident in Montgomery County on Thursday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at around 6:47 p.m. in a construction area on Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue. A construction worker, Brian Kelly of Harlan died in the accident.
(Red Oak) -- A road construction worker was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Red Oak Thursday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue on the west side of Red Oak for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say Shawn Dale Kammerer of Red Oak was driving eastbound on Highway 34 approaching a transition area into a construction zone when he failed to obey a stop sign and struck a construction worker who was running a traffic control device.
Sunday is National Peace Officer Memorial Day, and the family of a Pella officer killed on duty 42 years ago continues to remember his legacy. John E. Van Haaften was shot and killed in April of 1980 while conducting an undercover drug bust in Knoxville. Sharyl Hanthorn was married to John when he was killed, and she honors him annually with a scholarship given to graduating Pella and Pella Christian high school seniors.
Habitat for Humanity Marion County is currently accepting applications for a home in Knoxville. Habitat For Humanity Marion County Executive Director Robin Pfalzgraf spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the program. “This is our annual new home construction as we work with the High School Building Trades class which we have...
Ever wonder who has the most all-time laps completed at the Knoxville Raceway? An easy answer would be Terry McCarl or even Danny Lasoski. Unofficially, however, if you add in the Dunkin Family and their track prep or Pace Truck Driver Wally Price. Price has been driving the pace vehicle since 1978 and he got started driving the pace vehicle because his personal vehicle just happened to be handy.
SIOUX CITY POLICE WILL SOON BE DEPLOYING A PAIR OF NEW SPEED CAMERAS ON CITY STREETS WITH HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THE CAMERAS ARE FROM REDFLEX AND WILL BE USED IN DIFFERENT LOCATIONS:. REDFLEX1 OC…….SIGNAGE AROUND. :22. THE CAMERAS WILL BE SET TO TAKE PHOTOS...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting work at the Lake Red Rock dam from May 23 through June 7. As part of this work, they will close the road that traverses Lake Red Rock dam, Highway T15, May 31 through June 2 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm each day, to allow for inspections and survey work. A signed detour will be in place, and those traveling between Pella and Knoxville are advised to use G-46 to T-17, and if they need to reconnect back to T-15, 216th Place just northeast of the Des Moines River. The roads will remain open up to the Red Rock Visitor Center and to North Overlook Beach, but the bridge will be closed those three days.
DENISON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a pursuit ended with a car on fire and a driver taken directly to jail. In a Facebook post, troopers said the incident happened earlier this week in Harrison County. A driver tried to elude troopers on Interstate 29. According to...
RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday. The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say a man of Red Oak was...
Law enforcement has opened an investigation into Ossy’s Show Club in Carroll following allegations there were underaged female performers working at the facility. At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the Fort Dodge Police Department, along with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, executed a search warrant at the business in the 1200 block of Plaza Drive. Authorities say the warrant was part of an ongoing, multi-agency investigation. As of Friday, no charges have been filed in connection to the search warrant. Authorities ask anyone with relevant information pertaining to the inquiry to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-2323 or their local law enforcement agency.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Cerro Gordo County woman is sentenced for passing forged checks. Sarah Marie Price, 38 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and forgery. Law enforcement says she used forged checks belonging to other people to buy things at local convenience stores in August 2021..
(Sidney) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests stemming from May 1 to May 10. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Watts of Tabor on Tuesday for Child Endangerment and Domestic Abuse. Authorities arrested Watts during a call for service. On May 10, Deputies arrested 66-year-old Kevin Wolford, of Tabor,...
ANKENY, Iowa — One person was killed on Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash east of Ankeny. The crash happened near the intersection of NE 78th Avenue and NE 38th Street around 4:15 p.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and others were injured, though details of the severity of their […]
(Montgomery Co.) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan J. Hanson, 25, of Red Oak, today (Thursday) for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver and Interference with Official Acts. Hanson was located after he fled into a field on foot from a Deputy that was...
Last Saturday afternoon, the day before Mother’s Day, a tragic accident happened near the Bennington Boat Ramp at Lake Red Rock near Swan. Three boaters in an airboat responded to a flat bottomed boat that had run out of gas and attempted to assist them to the nearby boat ramp. In the process, the airboat flipped, sending the three onboard over the side and into the water. Two of the three passengers made it to shore, however a third, eventually identified as 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax, is still missing.
(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Kay Johnston, 48, of Clarinda, on Wednesday for Driving Under Suspension. Johnston was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 2, approximately three miles east of Clarinda, for a traffic offense. Johnston was transported to the Page County Jail and held on $491.25.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.
Comments / 0