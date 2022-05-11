Marion County Recorder’s Office Reminds You of Precautions to take when buying an Off-Highway Vehicle

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting work at the Lake Red Rock dam from May 23 through June 7. As part of this work, they will close the road that traverses Lake Red Rock dam, Highway T15, May 31 through June 2 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm each day, to allow for inspections and survey work. A signed detour will be in place, and those traveling between Pella and Knoxville are advised to use G-46 to T-17, and if they need to reconnect back to T-15, 216th Place just northeast of the Des Moines River. The roads will remain open up to the Red Rock Visitor Center and to North Overlook Beach, but the bridge will be closed those three days.

