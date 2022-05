Of the Republican candidates running for Pennsylvania governor, none may be more unapologetic of a willingness to stir the pot than Joe Gale. The primary election is Tuesday. Gale, 32, a Montgomery County commissioner, began his political career by defeating the GOP's endorsed candidate for the position in 2015. He has touted his victory as the first to occur without the backing of the county party. Gale was also 26 years old at the time, making him the youngest-elected county commissioner.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO