Allegany County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 05:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Jefferson;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Worcester County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kay, northwestern Lincoln, Noble, southeastern Grant, central Logan, Payne and eastern Garfield Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Billings to near Lucien to near Mulhall to 3 miles north of Guthrie. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Billings, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Marland, Orlando, Meridian and Fallis. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 152 and 212. Interstate 44 between mile markers 165 and 170. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Eastern Essex, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Essex; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, eastern and north central Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Gates; Hertford; Northampton PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING EARLY THIS MORNING Cameras and observations show that areas of fog continue to develop early this morning over portions of central and southern Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. Visibilities are generally between one half and two miles, but are variable and could briefly drop to one quarter mile in a few locations through 4 am. A dense fog advisory may eventually be needed for portions of the area if conditions worsen and the lower visibilities become more widespread. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Worcester County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Virginia, central and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...CENTRAL NOBLE AND CENTRAL PAYNE COUNTIES At 1212 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morrison to 3 miles northwest of Tryon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Chandler, Perkins, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Red Rock, Sooner Lake, Lake Mcmurtry, Ingalls and Parkland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Rogers; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Bartlesville Municipal Airport to 2 miles southwest of Talala, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Oologah Copan... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Talala... Wann New Alluwe... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Hulah... Watova Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Wah Sha She State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: McCracken Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McCracken County through 145 AM CDT At 104 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Metropolis to near La Center. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near West Paducah around 115 AM CDT. Barkley Regional Airport around 120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Lone Oak and Paducah. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KAY...NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NOBLE...SOUTHEASTERN GRANT...CENTRAL LOGAN...PAYNE AND EASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1137 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Billings to near Perry to 6 miles north of Coyle to near Meridian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Billings, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Marland, Orlando, Meridian and Fallis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NOBLE...CENTRAL LOGAN...PAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Red Rock to 7 miles east of Perry to 7 miles northwest of Perkins to 5 miles east of Meridian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Orlando, Meridian, Lake Mcmurtry, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lucien. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danforth, Vanceboro, Codyville Plantation, Forest, Forest City, Eaton, Lambert Lake and Brookton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods; Woodward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 215, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA MAJOR WOODS WOODWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALVA, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, FAIRVIEW, HELENA, AND WOODWARD.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma East central Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 111 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Delaware to 3 miles south of Chelsea, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Nowata... Chelsea South Coffeyville... Delaware Lenapah... Wann New Alluwe... Watova White Oak... Bushyhead This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 260 and 279. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Eastern Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern panhandle in West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in West Virginia and Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Culpeper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Culpeper; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Greene; King George; Madison; Nelson; Northern Fauquier; Orange; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Virginia, central and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Western Highland DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Nash, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Nash; Orange; Person; Vance; Warren; Wilson ..Areas of fog resulting in reduced visibilities across the Northern Piedmont and Northern Coastal Plain counties Areas of fog, dense in some locations, have developed across the northern Piedmont and Northern Coastal Plain counties. The fog will reduce visibilities to below one half mile or less at times. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Williamson County in southern Illinois East central Jackson County in southern Illinois * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carbondale, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1100 PM, a 60 mph wind gust was reported in Carbondale. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cambria around 1115 PM CDT. Carterville around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville and Energy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

