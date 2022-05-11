Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: McCracken Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McCracken County through 145 AM CDT At 104 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Metropolis to near La Center. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near West Paducah around 115 AM CDT. Barkley Regional Airport around 120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Lone Oak and Paducah. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO