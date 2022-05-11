ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Man shot in face outside of Muncie restaurant

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie are investigating the shooting of a man outside of a fish and chicken restaurant.

According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday, May 7 in the parking lot of Steak City Fish & Chicken at 1428 S. Walnut Street.

They say a 64-year-old man was shot in the face.

He was taken to the hospital was last described as “stable.”

Muncie police ask anyone with information to call their detective division at 765-747-4867.

