HARTFORD, Vt. — A hot few days by our standards in May have led to some questions about how to take care of your garden during this early heat. “The forecast is looking great for evenings, I think we’re good and golden at this point in terms of getting our plants out and starting to let them do their thing,” Sylvia Provost, Henderson’s Tree and Garden Center co-owner, said. “These plants are happy,” Provost said. “We, as growers, are so happy to see this sun and this warmth. The greenhouses are getting heated up and the little plants are getting very happy because they’re getting a lot of good sun energy and it makes a big difference on cloudy days when our plants are like, really? You want me to grow?”

HARTFORD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO