Pet owners claim Claremore business injured their pets

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 4 days ago

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Animal Control is looking into complaints about a local groomer.

In a Facebook group, some former clients and employees have said the business, Clips and Bows, has injured pets. The business’s attorney says “the social media campaign against the business is unfounded.”

The story starts when Debbie Haddock took her 17-year-old dog, Yogi Bear, to Clips and Bows in Claremore a few months ago. She says she’s gone there before and never had a problem. When she picked him up this time, he had a nosebleed.

Haddock says, “She (the groomer) said she had a nosebleed, and I said she’s 17 years old and she’s never had a nosebleed.”

Haddock adds, “Something just didn’t seem right; you know when you just get a feeling sometimes?”

Her granddaughter heard what happened and later posted about the experience in a Facebook group. That post had around 250 comments. Some clients commented, saying they trusted the owner and had been using the business for years.

Others shared their own experiences; some saying their pets left with injuries.

Shari Paddlety-Dodd says she took her cat Pursey to Clips and Bows before Thanksgiving. She says, “When I picked him up that day from the groomers, she pointed it out to me and asked me if he had a runny eye.”

A few days later a vet had to remove that eye, which a vet bill FOX23′s Amanda Gilbert obtained showed cost more than $900.

Shari says, “I kept asking what would cause this? How did this happen; she said him scratching himself wouldn’t have done this. It would have either had to be nicked it in the eye or blunt force trauma. She said that’s usually what causes a pet to lose their eyes.”

Pursey Photo provided.

Claremore Animal Control says they only recently started to get reports about the business.

“There’s just too many similar stories for it to be a coincidence,” Shari says.

SueAnn Jones says she is a former employee at Clips and Bows. She adds, “The ones that were kind of aggressive; if they go to bite, she would shove clippers in their mouths, and I watched her hit them.” Jones says she quit working there.

Haddock says the law firm representing Clips and Bows Pet Grooming sent a letter to her granddaughter in the mail. Parts of it reads, “Our client acknowledges your grandmother’s dog did have a nosebleed during its visit.”

It adds, “Our client was transparent and did not attempt to conceal the nosebleed.” It responds to the original Facebook post, where Haddock’s granddaughter alleges other injuries, stating, “we demand that you provide documentation of veterinary treatment…” Finally it asks the family to, “remove all written defamatory statements.”

FOX23 asked Haddock if her family was going to remove their statement on Facebook. She says, “No, we’re not taking that post down; there’s just too many comments.”

She says, “Our animals; we’re taking them and putting them in the care of somebody. It’s just like you do with your children in a daycare. We’re expecting them to take care of them.”

Claremore Animal Control has no said if these complaints have started a formal investigation or not.

