Oxford rejects AG’s offer for independent investigation into Nov. 30 tragedy

By Alex Bozarjian, Nana-Sentuo Bonsu
 4 days ago
Over 150 people attended an Oxford School Board meeting Tuesday night where school board members outwardly rejected the idea of having Attorney General Dana Nessel conduct an independent investigation into the November 30 tragedy.

School board president Thomas Donnely believes any independent investigation should wait until after criminal and civil proceedings are over.

“It would be ill-advised for us to start a third-party review when we don’t know the facts,” Donnelly said.

The school instead, plans on talking to outside firms. Right now, they are in talks with four different ones.

Waiting for the conclusion of the trials will mean some victims will have already graduated before a review of what happened and the subsequent changes in policy or procedures could take place.

“Why are we paying someone when the attorney general does this," one parent questioned.

