Massive ocean storm to bring life-threatening rip currents to Florida beaches

By Jayme King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It's a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY for the Atlantic Coast. Increasing wind, a high rip current risk, large-battering breaking waves in the surf zone and minor low-lying coastal flooding at time of high tide will be the biggest...

Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s on Sunday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: High temperatures crank into the low 90s this afternoon. The increased moisture and the afternoon sea breeze will lead to a chance of showers/thunderstorms developing over the eastern interior portions of central Florida. Storm coverage will ease by mid-late evening. Partly cloudy skies to round out Saturday night.
Great start to the weekend but upcoming high heat possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It's a great start to this Saturday with plenty of sunshine and comfy temps early. We warm into the low-90s across the interior and 80s along the coast by the afternoon. There is a 20% chance for showers and storms return to the region after 2pm. Storm coverage will ease by mid-late evening. The UV Index is very high, so make sure you keep your sunscreen handy.
Saturday Starts Sunny Then Stormy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast for Saturday in South Florida. The Atlantic sea breeze will settle over parts inland Miami-Dade and near the coast in Broward by early afternoon. Isolated showers will develop at this point along the sea breeze. Going into the second part of the afternoon, South Florida will be dealing with more spotty storms that have the chance to produce heavy downpours. Next hourly forecast (CBS4) These storms will mainly impact the inland cities during the late afternoon. High temperatures will top the upper 80s for this Saturday. A similar forecast is expected for Sunday which marks the start of the rainy season. Highs on Sunday will be closer to 90 degrees. Saturday afternoon forecast high temperatures. (CBS4)   Speaking of 90-degree weather, South Florida will be dealing with those hot temperatures in the new week, especially by Wednesday. Overnight lows will only drop to the upper 70s. Next week, showers and a few storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine and drier weather by Wednesday.
Dangerous rip currents at Florida beaches ahead of soaring temperatures this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It's a final FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY for the Atlantic Coast. Gusty winds, a high rip current risk and large-battering breaking waves in the surf zone up to 7' will be the biggest weather concern today along the coast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler PM highs. Showers will be passing through the area at anytime today along the beaches (40%)-lesser coverage for the inland counties.
Dangerous rip currents expected along Florida coast due to storm in Atlantic

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re planning to hit the beach in Volusia County the next couple of days, prepare yourself for some tough waves and strong wind gusts. Rip currents are channels of fast-moving water that can pull swimmers away from the shore and a high rip current risk is in effect for Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly the weekend due to a storm in the Atlantic.
Orlando heatwave: Florida could see record-breaking temperatures next week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bring out the sunglasses and sunscreen, and drink plenty of water because temperatures are expected to rise this weekend and next week, potentially setting new daily heat records. Beginning Friday, our expected high temperatures will warm a couple of degrees to the low 80s along the coast...
Photographer captures photo of lurking alligators in Florida swamp

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The photo is a great visual of the beginning of alligator mating season. Wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer posted a photo showing dozens of alligators lurking in the Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida. You can clearly see glowing in on a very dark night.
