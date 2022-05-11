ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Republicans' "pro-life" pivot: GOP suddenly outraged by baby formula shortage

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134qKE_0fa69EgF00

When it comes to the issue of abortion, "pro-life" Republicans have always been bedeviled by accusations of blatant hypocrisy. After all, the party routinely shuts down political efforts – like the child tax credit, universal school lunches, and tax-payer-supported childcare – that would make child-rearing much easier for the vast majority of Americans. But now, with the Supreme Court on the precipice of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling enshrining America's constitutional right to abortion, Republicans have identified a new opportunity to signal their self-professed "pro-life" status: baby formula shortages.

As USA Today recently reported, nearly 40% of all popular baby food brands have been out-of-stock since late April. Stores like Target and CVS have reportedly already begun limiting customers to two formula purchases to prevent panic buying. In states like Texas, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Missouri, shortages have reached as high as 50% in recent weeks, according to CNN, which cited data from DataAssembly.

The shortage appears to have its roots in the COVID-19-induced supply chain crisis as well as a recent product recall by Abbott Nutrition, one of the largest manufacturers of baby food in America. That recall, according to The Guardian, has had a disproportionately negative impact on low-income families, largely because Abott was the exclusive formula provider for over half of the federal agencies administering a special supplemental nutrition program for infants and children (WIC).

"The unprecedented scope of this infant formula recall has serious consequences for babies and new parents," Brian Dittmeier, the senior director of public policy at the National WIC Association, told The New York Times. "Every day, we hear from parents who are hurt, angry, anxious and scared," he said. "The lives of their infants are on the line."

Now seeing an opportunity to critique the Biden economy, Republicans, for their part, have been vocal about these shortages, despite having blocked numerous Democratic-backed attempts to improve child nutrition in the past.

Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called the formula shortage a "national crisis" that's "hitting poor moms and kids the hardest."

"The FDA needs to immediately step up, be transparent, explain how it will get production restarted, and give parents a timeline. And the Biden Administration needs to take this seriously," he added.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"Has a single Biden administration official addressed the worsening baby formula shortage?" echoed Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. "Nearly a year after the @WhiteHouse announced their Supply Chain Taskforce," parents can't even find food for their children. This is another growing crisis!"

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Steve Scalise, R-La., also joined the choir, noting that parents are already buckling under the rising cost of food and gas.

"Parents already have to worry about higher gas prices, expensive groceries, and higher utility bills," tweeted Scalise. "And now? No baby formula on the shelves. Thanks, Biden."

Last year, however, Scalise, Greene, and Banks all opposed expanding Biden's child tax credit, which briefly lifted millions of American children out of poverty after it was increased as part of the American Rescue Plan in March 2021.

Back in November, Scalise accused the credit of being "for illegal immigrants."

"The bill strips current law preventing them from getting the credit—making them eligible for ~$3,000 per child in 2022," he tweeted. "And American citizens are footing the bill."

Months earlier, Cotton parroted a similar talking point, alleging that the Democrats "turned the Child Tax Credit into a monthly payment without any requirement that able-bodied adults be required to work. Now Democrats want to go further and no longer require that the children eligible for these monthly payments be US citizens."

After Republicans blocked the child tax credit, child poverty soared by 41%, according to a study by Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy. That was after the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities warned in December that "an estimated 9.9 million children are at risk of slipping back below the poverty line or deeper into poverty if the expansion is not extended."

And while Republicans have argued that their anti-abortion agenda is "pro-life," the evidence does not bear that claim to be true.

Brookings found that low-income women are five times more likely than their affluent counterparts to experience an unintended pregnancy, which has been known to limit their occupational and personal agency. Unplanned pregnancy, Brookings wrote back in 2016, "is associated with higher rates of poverty, less family stability, and worse outcomes for children."

On Tuesday, Secretary of the Treasury Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen argued that abortion access has a "favorable impact on the well-being and earnings of children."

Yellen added: 'There are many research studies that have been done over the years looking at the economic impacts of access or lack thereof to abortion, and it makes clear that denying women access to abortion increases their odds of living in poverty or need for public assistance."

Comments / 425

Willam Pace
3d ago

they are not pro-life please stop using that term for the right-wingers anti-American Republican. they want to force their beliefs on the whole country. the Republican party is the most anti-American anti-democratic organization on the planet

Reply(25)
159
Elizabeth Perrow
3d ago

Republicans just want you to have the babies. After the baby is born, they don't give a shoot, how you raise the kid. that's on you

Reply(48)
169
Debs
3d ago

That is the Republicans all they are good for is pointing fingers and blaming the Democrats they have no solutions to fix such problems and really don’t care to do so it’s all about Party they do not care one bit about the American people

Reply(39)
123
Related
The Independent

Arizona Republican election audit contractor Cyber Ninjas spent $8.8m, documents show

Cyber Ninjas, the contractor run by an election conspiracy theorist that was tasked with running the partisan audit of Maricopa County, Arizona ballots, ended up spending $2.1m more than it had on hand to determine yet again that Joe Biden won Grand Canyon State’s most populous county in the 2020 election.According to records released by a watchdog group, American Oversight, the audit ordered by Republicans who control the Arizona state Senate cost approximately $8.8m — including $5.2m allocated to pay and labour costs — a number far higher than the relatively paltry sum of $150,000 the company had originally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Tucker: This is the cause of the baby formula crisis

At a press conference back on March 24th of this year, Joe Biden announced that thanks to the regime change war he's decided to voluntarily wage in Eastern Europe, our country—the United States—will soon face food shortages. Food shortages are "going to be real," Biden said. Now, the...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Janet Yellen
MSNBC

Republican rep loses primary race following misguided criticisms

When sitting members of Congress face primary rivals, the challenger is almost always someone who’s dissatisfied with the incumbent for one reason or another. But on rare occasions, U.S. House members end up running against one of their own colleagues. After the once-per-decade redistricting process, lines are sometimes redrawn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POPSUGAR

The Baby-Formula Shortage Signifies a Much Larger Problem at Hand

A baby-formula shortage that has been slowly intensifying for months is now reaching a state of emergency in the US: over 40 percent of formula is out of stock across the country, according to a report from Datasembly. Caregivers faced with empty shelves are sharing stories of finding price-gouged bottles online and feeding their infants cows' milk or homemade or watered-down formula. The latter strategies go against doctors' recommendations, as cow's milk can slow growth in children under a year old, and homemade or altered formula may lack the right nutritional balance and cause other health problems related to growth and development. Homemade baby formula can also harbor contaminants that may lead to infections, which are sometimes life-threatening. But those warnings pale in comparison to the immediate crisis of trying to feed a hungry child or make a can of formula last for weeks.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Us Citizens#Economy#Infant Formula#Pro Life#Gop#Universal School#Americans#The Supreme Court#Target#Cnn#Dataassembly#Abbott Nutrition
Fast Company

With formula shortages at dire levels, it’s time for baby stimulus checks

The price of a key item has spiked to historic levels. Supply chain issues, inflation, and factors beyond consumers’ control are burning a hole in families’ pockets, in some cases putting the item out of reach entirely. The federal and state governments respond by considering a rebate that would provide some much-needed relief.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Abbott faces blowback for denouncing provision of infant formula to migrants

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing blowback for denouncing President Joe Biden's administration for providing infant formula for babies in Border Patrol custody amid a national shortage. Abbott, the Republican incumbent running for a third term in November, issued a scathing statement with the head of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border

Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy