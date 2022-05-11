ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD officer shot while on patrol, suspect killed in Bronx shooting: police

By Kiran Dhillon
 4 days ago

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was shot while on patrol in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said.

Officer Dennis Vargas, 32, and another officer from the 42nd Precinct were patrolling the streets in Claremont around 10:45 p.m. when they began to approach a man on the sidewalk south of Third Avenue and Claremont Parkway. The man began to run from the officers and a foot chase ensued for about a block and a half before the man allegedly fired two shots toward the officers , striking Vargas in the arm, police said. The officers returned fire and shot the suspect in the head.

Police identified the man as 25-year-old Rameek Smith. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the NYPD. Police said Smith was known to the NYPD and had a criminal history.

Vargas also was taken to a hospital. He has since been released.

A 9 mm Glock was recovered at the scene, police said. The gun was stolen in Richmond, Virginia in June 2021, according to police.

Mayor Eric Adams joined an overnight police briefing on the shooting to talk about his administration’s ongoing battle against gun violence.

“I’m focused on those who are carrying guns, particularly in this borough. The number of shootings that we are responding to every night is despicable, but everyone is looking at the attention we’re doing to stop fare evasion — where people are carrying guns — to stop people who are discharging weapons on our street with no regard to the innocent people of this borough and of this city,” Adams said.

Two teenage boys shot on Bronx street: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were shot Thursday night, police said Friday. According to the sources, both victims were members of the city’s “drill rap” scene. They don’t have any criminal history. Police said the teens were standing in a group near East 197th Street and Decatur Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
Jason Rivera, 27, Arrested For The Murder Of Gloria Ortiz, 39

On Monday, February 07, 2022, at 1610 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two people, shot in front of 730 E. 137th Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Preliminary investigation determined that three (3) individuals were shot. Victim #1, a 39-year-old female, was...
BRONX, NY
Missing NJ security guard feared someone following him

IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – The mother of a young New Jersey man who started acting strangely in recent weeks appealed for the public’s help Saturday to find her son, 26-year-old Samuel Cedeno. “His behavior changed. He thought someone was following him or wanted to hurt him,” Candida Almanzar, Cedeno’s mother, told PIX11 News. The worried […]
IRVINGTON, NJ
3 arrested after wild smash-and-grab robbery, chase in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A smash-and-grab robbery that was caught on camera at a Yonkers jewelry store led to hours of drama as police pursued the suspects into a quiet neighborhood.Police said the four suspects are from the Bronx and have criminal records. Three were in custody Friday.The hard-working store owner told CBS2 he's outraged."They came, and there was fighting with them, grabbing the jewelry inside and pushing them outside," Tony Montana said.Montana was cleaning up and adding up the value of what was stolen.Thursday afternoon, brazen robbers used a crowbar and sledge hammer to smash Montana's display window and grab...
YONKERS, NY
